Left Menu
Development News Edition

Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry, lawsuits

The crisis at the Postal Service has erupted as a major election year issue as DeJoy, a Republican donor who took control of the agency in June, has swiftly engineered cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail delivery operations and raising alarms that Trump is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election. At the White House, Trump has flatly denied he is seeking to slow down the mail, even as he leveled fresh assaults Tuesday on mail-in voting and universal ballots.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 10:01 IST
Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry, lawsuits
US President Donald Trump. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Facing mounting public pressure and a crush of state lawsuits, President Donald Trump's new postmaster general says he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics blame for widespread delays and warn could disrupt the November election. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday he would "suspend" several of his initiatives — including the removal of the distinctive blue mailboxes that prompted an outcry — until after the election "to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail." "We will deliver the nation's election mail on time," DeJoy said in a statement.

The abrupt reversal from DeJoy, who is set to testify Friday before the Senate, comes as more than 20 states, from New York to California, announced they would be suing to stop the changes. Several vowed they would press on, keeping a watchful eye on the Postal Service ahead of the election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing ahead with Saturday's vote to prevent election-year mail changes and provide emergency postal funds.

"I don't, frankly, trust the postmaster general," Pelosi said in San Francisco. The crisis at the Postal Service has erupted as a major election year issue as DeJoy, a Republican donor who took control of the agency in June, has swiftly engineered cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail delivery operations and raising alarms that Trump is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

At the White House, Trump has flatly denied he is seeking to slow down the mail, even as he leveled fresh assaults Tuesday on mail-in voting and universal ballots. More Americans than ever are expected to choose to vote absentee during the coronavirus outbreak. "You can't have millions and millions of ballots sent all over the place, sent to people that are dead, sent to dogs, cats, sent everywhere," Trump told reporters.

"This isn't games and you have to get it right," Trump said. Some of the initiatives DeJoy said he was shelving until after the election had already been announced.

DeJoy said Tuesday he is halting the planned removal of mail-processing machines and blue collection boxes, as well as an initiative to change retail hours at post offices. He also said no mail processing facilities will be closed and said the agency has not eliminated overtime. One initiative that DeJoy didn't single out in his announcement was the newly imposed constraints on when mail can go out for delivery — a change postal workers have said is fueling delays. The statement also did not specify whether the agency would restore mail-sorting machines that have recently been taken offline.

A Postal Service spokesman declined to comment beyond DeJoy's statement. "What's going on right now is nothing less than a full-on assault by this administration on the U.S. Postal Service, an institution that millions of Americans rely on every single day," said Bob Ferguson, the attorney general in Washington state, at a news conference.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: TikTok signs music distribution deal with UnitedMasters; Hollywood slow to restart in a pandemic and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.TikTok signs music distribution deal with UnitedMastersTikTok is partnering with U.S. music distribution company UnitedMasters, a deal that will allow creators on the Chinese video...

How COVID-19 smell, taste loss differs from common cold decoded

Although COVID-19 patients may lose their sense of smell, they can breathe freely, do not tend to have a runny or blocked nose, and cannot detect bitter or sweet tastes, a study published on Wednesday has found. The study is the first to co...

People News Roundup: Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in a lawsuit filed by an unnamed woman; The second man pleads not guilty in 'brazen' killing of Jam Master Jay and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in a lawsuit filed by an unnamed womanOscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel r...

Shimla's horse owners hit hard by lack of tourists amid pandemic

The tourism sector, which is a major source of employment, has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many people like the horse owners or Ghodewalas of Shimla struggling to survive. The lack of tourists due the COVID-19 outb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020