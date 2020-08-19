Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka's remarks on leadership were made in July last year; workers want Rahul to become chief: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks on party leadership issue that were carried in a new book were made in July last year in a different context and now workers throughout the country want Rahul Gandhi to return as party chief.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:47 IST
Priyanka's remarks on leadership were made in July last year; workers want Rahul to become chief: Cong
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Wednesday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks on party leadership issue that were carried in a new book were made in July last year in a different context and now workers throughout the country want Rahul Gandhi to return as party chief. Priyanka supported her brother Rahul's stand on a non-Gandhi president for the Congress, saying there are plenty of people capable of leading the party.

In the book "India Tomorrow: Conversations with the Next Generation of Political Leaders", she is quoted as saying that Rahul is her leader and will always be. Though the book was released recently, the Congress said Priyanka's interview was conducted after Rahul stepped down as party president taking responsibility for the 2019 Lok Sabha poll drubbing.

In the book, which features interviews with young leaders in India, Priyanka told authors Pradeep Chhibber and Harsh Shah, "He (Rahul Gandhi) has said that none of us should be the president of the party and I am in full agreement with him. I think that the party should find its own path also." Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the remarks were made by Priyanka on July 1, 2019. "Nehru-Gandhi family has held together and served Congress unmindful of the trappings of power. In 2004, Sonia Ji set an example by sacrificing power to serve the party," he said.

In 2019, Rahul showed the courage of conviction and stepped down as Congress president, Surjewala said. "We at @INCIndia appreciate the sudden media interest (egged on by BJP) in a year old remark," he said in a series of tweets. "The context today is to take on the vicious attack on India's polity by Modi-Shah dispensation & fight it fearlessly on front foot," Surjewala said.

Millions of Congress workers and leaders have seen that Rahul has led the fight tirelessly, undaunted by the setbacks and "vile attacks by Modi government" on a daily basis, he said. It is this fearlessness and uncompromising courage that the Congress requires, workers respect and nation needs, he said.

At a media briefing, party spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil, when asked about Priyanka's remarks, said the Gandhi family has always shown large heartedness and has never aspired for power. "All workers of the Congress across the country want that Rahul Gandhi should lead us," he said, adding that it is the Congress Working Committee and AICC has the final say in such matters.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB President and Armenia PM discuss COVID-19 impact and operations

Asian Development Bank ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today discussed the impact of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia and ADBs operations in the country.COVID-19 has hit all ...

Priyanka's remarks on leadership were made in July last year; workers want Rahul to become chief: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadras remarks on party leadership issue that were carried in a new book were made in July last year in a different context and now workers throughout the country want Rahul Gandhi to return as...

KKR coach McCullum says will give Shubman some leadership role

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum wants to give some leadership role in some capacity to talented youngster Shubman Gill whose batting lower down the order copped much criticism last season. Basically a top-order batsman, th...

EU backs Belarus pro-democracy rallies, rejects poll results

European Union leaders on Wednesday said they stand beside the people protesting for democratic rights in Belarus, underlining that the EU rejects the election results that kept the countrys leader of 26 years in power and is preparing a li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020