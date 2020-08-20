Have fond memories of working with Rajiv Gandhi: Mamata on his birth anniversary
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary, and said she has fond memories of working with him. Banerjee, who began her political innings in the Congress, shared cordial relations with Gandhi.
"Tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary. I have fond memories of working with him," she posted on her Twitter handle. Rajiv Gandhi, who served the country as the prime minister from 1984 to 1989, was born on this day in 1944.
He was assassinated by the LTTE during an election campaign in 1991. His birth anniversary on August 20 is observed as 'Sadbhavna Divas' (Day of harmony) by the Congress.
