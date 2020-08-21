Left Menu
Bloomberg says America would be lost if Trump reelected; urges countrymen to vote for Biden, Harris

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg has warned that America is in danger of being lost under President Donald Trump's leadership and urged Americans to vote for Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in the November presidential election. Criticising Trump for not believing in facts, Bloomberg said the current president sees immigrants as enemies and white supremacists as allies.

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg has warned that America is in danger of being lost under President Donald Trump's leadership and urged Americans to vote for Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in the November presidential election. Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City had entered the 2020 Presidential race but suspended his campaign and endorsed former Vice President Biden, the current Democratic Party's nominee for President of the United States. Addressing the final day of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Thursday night, Bloomberg backed Biden and the Indian-American vice presidential nominee Harris.

"Let's put an end to this whole sorry chapter in American history and elect leaders who will bring integrity, stability, sanity, and competence back to the White House. Joe and Kamala, go get 'em. For all of us," he said. Criticising Trump for not believing in facts, Bloomberg said the current president sees immigrants as enemies and white supremacists as allies. Trump has also failed the American people catastrophically with his bad job as the US President, he said. "To me, elections are about people. And the two people running for president couldn't be more different. One believes in facts. One does not. One listens to experts—the other thinks he knows everything. One looks forward—and sees strength in America's diversity. The other looks backwards—and sees immigrants as enemies and white supremacists as allies," he said.

Attacking Trump for his failed leadership amid the devastating COVID-19 pandemic and a struggling economy, Bloomberg said the current health crisis is much worse under his leadership. "When confronted with the biggest calamity any president has faced in the modern era, Donald Trump spent the year downplaying the threat, ignoring science, and recommending quack cures, which let COVID-19 spread much faster than it should've, leaving hundreds of thousands needlessly sick or dead. He has failed the American people, catastrophically," he said.

Recalling his words that New Yorkers know a con when we see one, Bloomberg said he is not asking Americans to vote against Trump because he's a bad guy but is urging everyone to cast their ballot against him because he's done a bad job. Alluding to Trump's track record of driving his companies into bankruptcy six times, Bloomberg said Trump has always left behind customers and contractors who were cheated and swindled and stopped doing business with him.

He said if small business owners and their employees would not rehire or work for someone who ran a business into the ground, or whose reckless decisions put people in danger, "and who spends more time tweeting than working?!" then "why the hell would we ever rehire Donald Trump for another four years?!" Bloomberg said Trump's economic plan was to give a "huge tax cut to guys like me who didn't need it, and then lie about it to everyone else. "Well, Joe will roll back that tax cut I got so we can fund things our whole country needs, like training for adults who have lost jobs. And making college more affordable. And investing in American research and development so that the products of tomorrow are made here today, by American workers," Bloomberg said.

Biden's economic plan will create clean energy jobs that help fight another crisis that Trump is ignoring: climate change, Bloomberg said, adding that Biden will rebuild America's crumbling roads and bridges, something "Trump has incessantly talked about doing. But in the last three and a half years, he hasn't done anything. What a joke!"

