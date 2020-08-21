Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House to take rare turn as host of memorial service

It will serve Friday as a place of mourning for President Donald Trump and his family, with a private memorial service for the president's younger brother, Robert, who died last week at 71.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:25 IST
White House to take rare turn as host of memorial service

Sometimes politics gives way to the personal at the White House. It has seen 18 weddings and at least 10 people are known to have died there, including two presidents and three first ladies. It will serve Friday as a place of mourning for President Donald Trump and his family, with a private memorial service for the president's younger brother, Robert, who died last week at 71. The president has described Robert as “not just my brother. He was my best friend." Abraham Lincoln and Calvin Coolidge both mourned the loss of a son while serving as president, Willie Lincoln in 1862 and Calvin Coolidge Jr. in 1924. The memorial services for both children began in the White House.

Unlike Willie Lincoln and Calvin Coolidge Jr, Robert Trump did not live at the White House. Nevertheless, it's completely within the president's ability to honour him with a service there, said Anita McBride, who served in three presidential administrations, including as first lady Laura Bush's chief of staff. “The White House is a very complex place. It's an office, it's a museum and it's a home,” McBride said. “We loan it to the president for the time he or she is living there. Coming from that perspective, we need to be understanding of some decisions that they make in a case like this.” When Trump explained why he wanted to have a service for his brother at the White House, he said: “I think he'd be greatly honoured. He loves our country. He loved our country so much. He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country. So I think it would be appropriate." Robert Trump, a businessman, died Saturday after being hospitalised in New York. The president had visited his brother in the hospital on Friday.

Robert Trump began his career on Wall Street working in corporate finance but later joined the family business, managing real estate holdings as a top executive in the Trump Organisation. “When he worked in the Trump Organisation, he was known as the nice Trump,” Gwenda Blair, a Trump family biographer, told The Associated Press. “Robert was the one people would try to get to intervene if there was a problem.” In the 1980s, Donald Trump tapped Robert Trump to oversee an Atlantic City casino project, calling him the perfect fit for the job. When that project cannibalised his other casinos, though, “he pointed the finger of blame at Robert,” said Blair, author of “The Trumps: Three Generations that Built an Empire.” A Boston University graduate, Robert Trump later managed the Brooklyn portion of his father Fred Trump's real estate empire, which was eventually sold.

Within a week of the memorial service, Trump will use the White House for another unusual purpose — his nomination acceptance speech. He had hoped to give the speech in Charlotte, North Carolina, or Jacksonville, Florida, but had to cancel because of the coronavirus pandemic. He settled on the White House and large amounts of scaffolding on the South Lawn indicated it won't be a simple affair. “That's not going to go over well with everybody, but in this case, the president will be damned if he does, damned if he's doesn't," said McBride, director of the Legacies of America's First Ladies initiative at American University.

“It's difficult, I think, for him to have any winning scenario," she said of his choice.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Xinhua Silk Road: The 5th international chili expo kicks off in Southwest China's Guizhou Province

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- The 5th Guizhou Zunyi International Chili Expo kicked off on August 18 in Zunyi, a major chili planting region in southwest Chinas Guizhou Province. The expo, which was held for the fifth session this ye...

Forevermark presents its first virtual forum in India

Mumbai Maharashtra India Aug 21 ANIBusinessWire India Staying true to the resilience and purpose that diamonds reflect in their sparkle through all odds, including the ongoing pandemic, Forevermark - the diamond brand from De Beers Group - ...

MLB roundup: Padres set slam mark in 10-inning win

Wil Myers scored on an error by Texas center fielder Scott Heineman on Thursday night as the San Diego Padres recorded a second straight, 10-inning walk-off win against the visiting Rangers, with the 8-7 victory completing a four-game, home...

Cipla and Stempeutics collaborate for launch of Stempeucel®, first 'Made in India' Cell Therapy to treat Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI)

- First approved allogeneic cell therapy product globally for the treatment of CLI - Developed by Stempeutics over a period of twelve years, breakthrough treatment designed to address root cause of the disease at an affordable cost - Cipla ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020