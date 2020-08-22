Left Menu
Why discriminate govt school students from learning Hindi: TN BJP chief

Chennai, Aug 22 (PTI): BJP Tamil Nadu chief L Murugan on Saturday took potshots at DMK President M K Stalin for his opposition to the three-language formula suggested in the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, asking why government school students should be 'discriminated' from learning Hindi.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:55 IST
Chennai, Aug 22 (PTI): BJP Tamil Nadu chief L Murugan on Saturday took potshots at DMK President M K Stalin for his opposition to the three-language formula suggested in the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, asking why government school students should be 'discriminated' from learning Hindi. The NEP's three-language formula, which includes Hindi, had found opposition in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling AIADMK making it clear that the existing two-language policy (English and Tamil) will continue in the state. Speaking to reporters after offering prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at the BJP headquarters here, Murugan accused Stalin, opposed to "Hindi imposition," of practicing "double standards" on the third language issue.

"When students of matriculation schools across Tamil Nadu offer an option to learn Hindi, denying the third language option for the children of government-run schools, amounts to modern untouchability, which Stalin is practising," he said. He claimed that people, especially students, were keen on learning Hindi.

Murugan, accompanied by BJP functionaries offered prayers to a huge idol of Lord Ganesh installed at Kamalalayam, the BJP state headquarters, for the speedy recovery of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and others infected by coronavirus. The alluring Ganesh idol with 18 hands were each decorated with the central schemes. It also had a replica of a Rafale fighter jet.

Earlier this month, the BJP president had appealed to political parties opposed to the three-language policy suggested in the NEP, not to allow politics to come in the way of students interests and also not to shut the doors for the students of other states in learning Tamil.PTI JSP SA SS PTI PTI.

