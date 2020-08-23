Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong govt in Rajasthan betrayed people: BJP chief Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of inaction, betraying people and failing to provide relief to them during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-08-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 18:09 IST
Cong govt in Rajasthan betrayed people: BJP chief Nadda
File photo Image Credit: ANI

BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of inaction, betraying people and failing to provide relief to them during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Addressing the party's Rajasthan unit leader and workers through a video conference, he said the rising crime graph was a symbol of crumbling administration.

"The Ashok Gehlot government has proved inactive during the lockdown. Instead of providing relief, the government has betrayed people," Nadda said. He also said, "Rising crime graph in the state is a symbol that the administration is crumbling and the government did nothing except nepotism." The BJP chief claimed that there has been an increase in the crime rate in the state as atrocities against women have increased by 122 per cent compared to last year and crimes against dalits and tribals grew by 92 per cent and 101 per cent respectively.

"I am putting these figures in front of you because this is a reflection of the inhumanity of the Gehlot government, the nepotism, the collapse of the government structure," he alleged. In an apparent reference to the recent political crisis in the state in which Congress MLAs were holed up in hotels, Nadda said while the people of the state were struggling with coronavirus, Congress leaders were watching movies in hotel rooms and making Italian dishes.

"The chief minister and his deputy did not meet for the last 18 months. Now, there has been an agreement (between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot)... don't know on what grounds it has been done and how long it will last. Gehlot tried levelling allegations on the BJP. They failed to manage their house and were fighting among themselves, but blamed the BJP," he added. He asked the state unit of the BJP to apprise the public about the work done by the Centre.

"The state unit should be concerned with motivating workers. The commitment level should be high and this will happen only when we give them political content," he said. He asked the state BJP chief to form WhatsApp groups of party representatives at all 52,000 electoral booths.

In these WhatsApp groups, schemes launched by the central government and local issues should be discussed, he said. BJP state president Satish Poonia claimed that farmer organisations' are agitated as the Rs 833 subsidy, which was given to them during the tenure of the previous government, has been stopped.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With 1,450 fresh coronavirus cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike in August

Delhi recorded 1,450 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike in August, taking the infection tally to over 1.61 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,300. Sixteen fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours...

AIADMK top leader Panneerselvam says functionaries should be

AIADMK top leader and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday asserted that he expected office-bearers to be loyal to the party alone and not him. Against the backdrop of a recent debate over the Chief Ministerial candidate for the ...

59 coronavirus deaths, 5,325 new cases in UP

Fifty-nine people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, raising the death toll caused by the disease to 2,926 while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told authorities to pay more attention in four districts with high caseloads, a s...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO ARAMCO ANNOUNCES CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED ESTABLISHMENT OF AN INTEGRATED CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATION TO OPTIMIZE COMPANYS PORTFOLIO CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT IS MANDATED TO CREATE VALUE, ASSESS EX...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020