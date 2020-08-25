Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another regional party emerges in Assam to take on BJP-led govt

Former journalist and Rajya Sabha Member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, who was supported by Congress and AIUDF, has also recently floated a new regional entity -- 'Anchalik Gana Morcha' (AGM) -- to fight the assembly elections slated for March-April next year. On August 19, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) set up an 18- member committee of prominent people to suggest the two organisation's future course of action, a step towards their much talked about political entry ahead of the assembly polls.

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:30 IST
Another regional party emerges in Assam to take on BJP-led govt

A new regional party emerged in Assam on Tuesday to take on the BJP-led government in the next year's assembly elections. The party, named Sanjukta Anchalik Dal, Asom, was formed at a public convention organised by social organisation Anchalikatabad Suraksha Mancha in Tezpur that was attended by several prominent citizens, including National Award-winning filmmaker Jahnu Barua, sources said.

The name of the party was decided after several hours of intense closed-door discussion after the public convention, a source who attended that meeting said. Earlier in the day, Anchalikatabad Suraksha Mancha convenor Arup Borbora told reporters that the new party, which will be formally announced at a press meet on Wednesday, will work in association with other like-minded regional outfits to oust a "communal force like BJP" from the power.

Later, he told PTI, "A decision has already been taken. We will announce it tomorrow." Many workers of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) also attended the open forum of the convention during the day and spoke about the need for a strong regional force. "The AGP not only betrayed the people of Assam, but they even cheated their own ground workers. Today everyone has come and expressed their anguish," said Borbora, a senior advocate of the Gauhati High Court.

He also said that the new party will be an uncompromising regional outfit and its goal will be not only to win the 2021 polls but also to work for protecting the Assamese culture and identity. Sanjukta Anchalik Dal, Asom (SADA) will be the third regional front formed in recent times with an aim to take on the BJP-led government in the state.

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) on August 22 announced that it will launch a political party to fight the assembly elections in 2021 and its jailed leader Akhil Gogoi will be the chief ministerial candidate. Former journalist and Rajya Sabha Member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, who was supported by Congress and AIUDF, has also recently floated a new regional entity -- 'Anchalik Gana Morcha' (AGM) -- to fight the assembly elections slated for March-April next year.

On August 19, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) set up an 18- member committee of prominent people to suggest the two organisation's future course of action, a step towards their much talked about political entry ahead of the assembly polls. The Congress has proposed a 'Grand Alliance' with all like-minded forces to take on the BJP-led government in the assembly polls. The AIUDF has already agreed to join it.

The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly is likely in March-April next year. The 2016 elections gave a fractured mandate and no party has an absolute majority in the current assembly. The BJP is the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies AGP and Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) have 14 and 12 lawmakers, respectively. The ruling coalition also has the support of an Independent MLA.

The opposition Congress has 23 MLAs, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has 14 members..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus jails two opposition leaders; teachers head rally of thousands

Belarus jailed two opposition leaders for 10 days on Tuesday as the government pursued a crackdown on the few figures still at large, while schoolteachers led a new protest of thousands against President Alexander Lukashenko.Despite most ma...

Indian Ambassador hands over medical aid to Lebanon to help in fight against COVID-19

Indian Ambassador to Lebanon Suhel Ajaz Khan on Tuesday handed over a consignment of medical aid containing 70 boxes of PPE kits to help in the countrys fight against the coronavirus. The consignment was received by Hamad Hassan, Minister o...

U.N. Security Council president dismisses U.S. sanctions move on Iran

The president of the U.N. Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was not in the position to take further action on a U.S. bid to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body. Th...

INS Nireekshak reaches Mauritius to help in containing oil spill

Indian naval ship Nireekshak, a specialized diving support vessel, has reached Port Louis in Mauritius to help in efforts to contain an oil spill, Indian Navy said on Tuesday. INSNireekshak a specialized Diving Support Vessel reached Port L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020