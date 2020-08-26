Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-'Land of Opportunity': Quotes from Day 2 of Republican National Convention

First lady Melania Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo led an array of Americans making the case at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday for re-electing President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in November. Here are quotes from the day's events, delivered both live and pre-recorded due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 07:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 07:57 IST
FACTBOX-'Land of Opportunity': Quotes from Day 2 of Republican National Convention

First lady Melania Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo led an array of Americans making the case at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday for re-electing President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in November.

Here are quotes from the day's events, delivered both live and pre-recorded due to the coronavirus epidemic. TIFFANY TRUMP, DAUGHTER OF DONALD TRUMP:

"Make America Great Again is not a slogan for my father, it is what drives him to keep his promise of doing what is right for American citizens." LARRY KUDLOW, WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER:

"Look, our economic choice is very clear. Do you want economic health, prosperity opportunity and optimism, or do you want to turn back to the dark days of stagnation, recession and pessimism? I believe, there can't be better economic policies than we've had in recent years. So I say stay with him." FLORIDA LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR JEANETTE NUNEZ:

Fellow Americans, the fabric of our nation is in peril. Daily, the radical left systematically chisels away at the freedoms we cherish. They peddle dangerous ideologies, cower to global progressives, and normalize socialism to dismantle our Constitution. IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS:

"A storm called a derecho, with hurricane-force winds of up to 140 miles per hour, wiped out millions of acres of crops, left thousands without power. Destroyed homes. Wrecked lives, and left devastation in its wake. It was the worst storm in our state’s history. And Iowans did what you expect Iowans to do. They helped each other. They took care of each other. And they still are. But someone else had our back: our president." U.S. SENATOR RAND PAUL OF KENTUCKY:

"I'm supporting President Trump because he believes as I do that a strong America cannot fight endless wars. We must not continue to leave our blood and treasure in Middle East quagmires." ​ "Joe Biden voted for the Iraq War, which President Trump has long called the worst geopolitical mistake of our generation. I fear Biden will choose war again. He supported war in Serbia, Syria and Libya. Joe Biden will continue to spill our blood and treasure. President Trump will bring our heroes home." JOHN PETERSON, WISCONSIN BUSINESS OWNER:

"We scrapped and clawed and hung on with everything we had for two years. And then everything changed. Because Donald Trump was elected president. He knew what it was like to build a company and to create jobs for American workers." JASON JOYCE, MAINE LOBSTERMAN:

“As long as Trump is president, fishing families like mine will have a voice." CRIS PETERSON, WISCONSIN DAIRY FARMER:

"As a businessman, President Trump understands that farming is a complicated, capital-intensive and risky business. More than any president, he has acknowledged the importance of farmers and agriculture." MYRON LIZER, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE NAVAJO NATION:

“We for years fought congressional battles with past congressmen and senators that were part of a broken system that ignored us. That is, until President Trump took office." "Whenever we meet with President Trump, he has always made it a priority to repair the relationship with our federal family.”

RYAN HOLETS, NEW MEXICO POLICE OFFICER: “I hold a special place in my heart for those facing opioid addiction. And that’s why I’m enormously grateful to the president for his leadership in fighting this deadly enemy. Through his efforts, we are turning the tide on the crisis of addiction.”

ABBY JOHNSON, ANTI-ABORTION ACTIVIST: “This election is a choice between two radical, anti-life activists, and the most pro-life president we’ve ever had. That’s something that should compel you to action.”

(Compiled by Sonya Hepinstall; Editing by Peter Cooney)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lagos Assembly Committee visits schools to curtail COVID-19 spread among students

The Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Education has commenced two-week visitation to selected schools in the state to curtail the spread of coronavirus among exit students writing the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Exa...

14 more COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram

Fourteen new coronavirus cases have been reported from Mizoram, taking the total cases in the state to 967, according to the health bulletin issued by the State government on Wednesday. Of the 14 newly reported cases, six of them are from A...

N. Korean leader calls for readiness against virus, typhoon

In a rare display of urgency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held his third high-level political conference in as many weeks, where he raised alarm about the nations coronavirus response and a typhoon forecast to hit the country early Thur...

4 held, 10 stolen vehicles recovered in Bhubaneswar

Four persons were arrested and ten stolen vehicles were allegedly recovered from them by the police on Tuesday.Out of the four arrested, the police alleged that two were involved in stealing them while two had bought these stolen vehicles. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020