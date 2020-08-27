Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU trade chief Hogan resigns over COVID rules controversy

“I am very grateful to him for his tireless work as a Trade Commissioner since the start of this mandate." Hogan held an important position in the bloc's executive Commission, being the key person dealing with international trade issues, like commercial agreements with the United States or future relations with Britain, which officially left the EU on Jan. 31. The scandal was fueled further by changes in Hogan's account of his actions, as he issued a series of statements about his travel and adherence to the rules Ireland had imposed..

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 27-08-2020 03:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 03:44 IST
EU trade chief Hogan resigns over COVID rules controversy

The European Union's top trade official, Phil Hogan, resigned late Wednesday after he became embroiled in a controversy over a recent trip home to Ireland and questionable adherence to COVID-19 rules. The move will force the EU's executive office to replace a key commissioner in the midst of the pandemic crisis and as the final months of talks on a future deal with post-Brexit Britain approach.

“This evening I have tendered my resignation as EU Trade Commissioner," Hogan said in a statement. “It was becoming increasingly clear that the controversy concerning my recent visit to Ireland was becoming a distraction from my work." He has come under fire in his home country amid allegations he skirted rules other Irish citizens have to live by. A contrite Hogan acknowledged such a fundamental error and said “I fully understand their sense of hurt and anger when they feel that those in public service do not meet the standards expected of them.” He added: “as a public representative I should have been more rigorous in my adherence to the COVID guidelines.” The EU has consistently underscored the importance of obeying all restrictions imposed by the 27 member countries, and turning a blind eye to infractions by its own top officials would undermine that effort. “I reiterate my heartfelt apology to the Irish people for the mistakes I made during my visit,' Hogan said.

Von der Leyen had been assessing whether to fire the Commissioner over his travel infractions when Hogan said he would resign — insisting he was jumping and had not been pushed. Hogan had earlier lost the support of the Irish government, but the final decision on his fate was for Von der Leyen to make. “I respect his decision," Von der Leyen said. “I am very grateful to him for his tireless work as a Trade Commissioner since the start of this mandate." Hogan held an important position in the bloc's executive Commission, being the key person dealing with international trade issues, like commercial agreements with the United States or future relations with Britain, which officially left the EU on Jan. 31.

The scandal was fueled further by changes in Hogan's account of his actions, as he issued a series of statements about his travel and adherence to the rules Ireland had imposed..

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Abbott wins U.S. approval for rapid COVID-19 test

Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it won U.S. marketing approval for a COVID-19 portable test that can deliver results within 15 minutes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the approval under its emergency use authorization p...

UK will pay low-income residents to self-isolate because of COVID-19

Britain will pay low-income residents to self-isolate if they have confirmed or suspected coronavirus as the government steps up measures to keep the virus under control. The new policy comes after opposition politicians called on the gover...

FACTBOX-Land of Heroes: Quotes from third day of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence was set to make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, most of which has been pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic.The following excerp...

Telangana CM instructs officials to speed up appointments of Vice-Chancellors

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to speed up the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors of universities. As per a release of Chief Ministers Office CMO, Rao said that already the appointme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020