FACTBOX-Quotes from last day of Republican National Convention themed "Land of Greatness"

President Donald Trump prepared to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, as the United States struggles to address the coronavirus pandemic and a wave of anti-racism protests.

The following includes excerpts of the speech Trump will make on Thursday night, as well as remarks from other speakers as delivered. U.S. HOUSE MINORITY LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY:

"As you cast your vote this November, remember this. Four years ago, President Trump promised to be your voice. He kept that promise. But there's still so much more to do. The choice before you could not be clearer. Forward in freedom or backward in socialism. Forward in prosperity, or backward in poverty. Forward in personal liberty or backwards in more government control." U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP (excerpts ahead of delivery):

"The Republican Party goes forward united, determined, and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, Independents, and anyone who believes in the Greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American People." "This towering American spirit has prevailed over every challenge, and lifted us to the summit of human endeavor. At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas."

"We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years." "At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that's not because they don't have one. It's because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee."

