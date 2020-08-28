CPI-M state secretariat hits out at Union Minister Muraleedharan

The CPI(M) state secretariat on Friday lashed out Union Minister V Muraleedharan and said the statements of the accused in the gold smuggling case give rise to the suspicion that the minister may be indirectly instructing them. The Left party said the customs questioned "BJP-aligned Janam TV's Coordinating Editor" in the gold smuggling case and it has led to the emergence of "details of serious nature." "Since the role of Janam TV Coordinating Editor Anil Nambiar has also emerged, BJP can't wash their hands off this incident without clarifying their stance on the matter," the party said.

The state government has come under attack with the Congress-led UDF and the BJP alleging that the accused in the case had close links with the Chief Minister's office. "The statements of the accused, released by the media, reveal that Nambiar had instructed them to say that the smuggling was not carried out in diplomatic baggage.

In fact, Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan has insisted since the beginning of this issue that the baggage was not a diplomatic one, the party claimed. "It is to be noted that Muraleedharan has stuck to this stance, despite the Union ministry of home affairs and the NIA making it clear that the baggage was indeed a diplomatic one," the CPI(M) said in a press release.

"The statements of the accused that have been released give rise to the suspicion that Muraleedharan may be indirectly instructing them. It appears that a proper investigation will cause worries for many. The prime accused in this case, Sandeep Nair, is also a BJP worker," the CPI(M) said.

The Congress and the BJP have been seeking the resignation of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the state government had suspended senior IAS officer and IT secretary M Sivashakar, who was also the principal secretary to the CM, over allegations that he had close association with the accused. The state government had, however, sought a "comprehensive probe" by any of the central agencies and dismissed the allegations saying it welcomes any kind of investigation as none from the party or the government were involved.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief K Surendran has denied that the party had any links with the channel and its editor. The CPI(M) on Friday claimed theBJP disowning Nambiar right after the customs interrogated him shows that the saffron party has something to hide.

"The attempt to hoodwink the public by denying BJP's links with Janam TV will not bear fruit. Since Anil Nambiar was disowned by the party right after the customs interrogated him, it is clear that the BJP has something to hide," the CPI (M) said. The CPI(M) state secretariat has also sought the BJP leadership's views on the alleged party links that have come to light in the case which has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.