Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI-M state secretariat hits out at Union Minister Muraleedharan

The Left party said the customs questioned "BJP-aligned Janam TV's Coordinating Editor" in the gold smuggling case and it has led to the emergence of "details of serious nature." "Since the role of Janam TV Coordinating Editor Anil Nambiar has also emerged, BJP can't wash their hands off this incident without clarifying their stance on the matter," the party said. The state government has come under attack with the Congress-led UDF and the BJP alleging that the accused in the case had close links with the Chief Minister's office.

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:41 IST
CPI-M state secretariat hits out at Union Minister Muraleedharan
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The CPI(M) state secretariat on Friday lashed out Union Minister V Muraleedharan and said the statements of the accused in the gold smuggling case give rise to the suspicion that the minister may be indirectly instructing them. The Left party said the customs questioned "BJP-aligned Janam TV's Coordinating Editor" in the gold smuggling case and it has led to the emergence of "details of serious nature." "Since the role of Janam TV Coordinating Editor Anil Nambiar has also emerged, BJP can't wash their hands off this incident without clarifying their stance on the matter," the party said.

The state government has come under attack with the Congress-led UDF and the BJP alleging that the accused in the case had close links with the Chief Minister's office. "The statements of the accused, released by the media, reveal that Nambiar had instructed them to say that the smuggling was not carried out in diplomatic baggage.

In fact, Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan has insisted since the beginning of this issue that the baggage was not a diplomatic one, the party claimed. "It is to be noted that Muraleedharan has stuck to this stance, despite the Union ministry of home affairs and the NIA making it clear that the baggage was indeed a diplomatic one," the CPI(M) said in a press release.

"The statements of the accused that have been released give rise to the suspicion that Muraleedharan may be indirectly instructing them. It appears that a proper investigation will cause worries for many. The prime accused in this case, Sandeep Nair, is also a BJP worker," the CPI(M) said.

The Congress and the BJP have been seeking the resignation of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the state government had suspended senior IAS officer and IT secretary M Sivashakar, who was also the principal secretary to the CM, over allegations that he had close association with the accused. The state government had, however, sought a "comprehensive probe" by any of the central agencies and dismissed the allegations saying it welcomes any kind of investigation as none from the party or the government were involved.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief K Surendran has denied that the party had any links with the channel and its editor. The CPI(M) on Friday claimed theBJP disowning Nambiar right after the customs interrogated him shows that the saffron party has something to hide.

"The attempt to hoodwink the public by denying BJP's links with Janam TV will not bear fruit. Since Anil Nambiar was disowned by the party right after the customs interrogated him, it is clear that the BJP has something to hide," the CPI (M) said. The CPI(M) state secretariat has also sought the BJP leadership's views on the alleged party links that have come to light in the case which has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records 1,808 new COVID cases, tally reaches 1.69 lakh; death count 4,389

Delhi recorded 1,808 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.69 lakh while the death toll due to the disease rose to 4,389, authorities said. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi recorded over 1,800 n...

International reaction to resignation of Japan's PM Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the nations longest-serving premier, said on Friday he is resigning due to health reasons.Here is what some international leaders and businesspeople are saying about Abe BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNS...

Situation won't change till the system is changed: Anna Hazare tells Delhi BJP president

On Delhi BJP president Adesh Guptas request to join the partys mass movement against the AAP government, social activist Anna Hazare said on Friday that there will no change till the system is changed so it wont matter even he comes to Delh...

Namibia opens airports and schools but extends overnight curfew

Namibia will lift lockdown restrictions, allowing international travel, schools to reopen and onsite alcohol consumption from September, President Hage Geingob announced Friday, but he extended an overnight curfew as Covid-19 cases continue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020