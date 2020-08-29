Ex-IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy appointed Karnataka BJP vice president
Kuppusamy, who is also known as the 'Singham' of Karnataka Police, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party headquarters in Delhi on August 25.
The joining was held in the presence of BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan. (ANI)
