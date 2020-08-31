G Kishan Reddy instructs Telangana BJP leaders to ensure victory in upcoming GHMC, Assembly polls

Left Menu
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday urged BJP office-bearers to work together and ensure the party's victory in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy takes part in the meeting with Telangana BJP leaders via video conferencing. Photo?ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday urged BJP office-bearers to work together and ensure the party's victory in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. He also said that the party is aiming to win several Assembly seats in the next elections.

"TRS leaders are promoting the central government schemes as their own schemes, the BJP leaders should be active in this regard and inform the people of the facts. Modi government would provide financial assistance for the development of Telangana, which would be widely taken up by the people," Reddy said at the meeting, which was held through video conferencing, of state office bearers' on Sunday. The meeting was presided by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Bandi, speaking at the meeting, said that there is an increase in corruption, anarchy and undemocratic rule in Telangana. "If there are any discussions or review meetings between the Union Ministries and the Telangana government, the state ministers and officials are making false leaks to media that the central government is praising Telangana's schemes and programs," he said.

He also accused Chief MInister K Chandrashekar Rao of "creating hurdles" during Ganesh Chaturthi festival by imposing several restrictions in the name of coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

