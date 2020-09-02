'Why are incidents of Dalit oppression not stopping in UP?': Priyanka asks BJP govt
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging that crimes against Dalits are taking place in the state.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:12 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging that crimes against Dalits are taking place in the state. "In UP, incidents of Dalit oppression and killing of Dalits are taking place in Mahoba, Agra, Gorakhpur, Rae Bareli and Hardoi. Will the BJP government bother to explain why the incidents of Dalit oppression are not stopping in the state? The state government should stop ignoring these incidents, take action and answer now," she tweeted.
The Congress leader has been vehemently criticising the Adityanath government over the law and order situation in the state. She had earlier said that that the speed of crime is twice the speed of governance in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogi Adityanath
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
- UP
- BJP
- Congress
- Rae Bareli
- Hardoi
- Mahoba
- Gorakhpur
- Agra
ALSO READ
Sikhs, Hindus 'endangered minorities' in Afghanistan, says resolution introduced in US Congress
SC verdict on PM CARES fund shows that truth shines despite "ill intent and malicious" efforts of Congress, its associates: J P Nadda.
SC judgement on PM CARES Fund a 'body blow to transparency': Congress
Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan tests positive for COVID-19
Florida, Wyoming, Alaska hold primaries for U.S. Congress Tuesday