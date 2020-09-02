'Why are incidents of Dalit oppression not stopping in UP?': Priyanka asks BJP govt

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging that crimes against Dalits are taking place in the state. "In UP, incidents of Dalit oppression and killing of Dalits are taking place in Mahoba, Agra, Gorakhpur, Rae Bareli and Hardoi. Will the BJP government bother to explain why the incidents of Dalit oppression are not stopping in the state? The state government should stop ignoring these incidents, take action and answer now," she tweeted.

The Congress leader has been vehemently criticising the Adityanath government over the law and order situation in the state. She had earlier said that that the speed of crime is twice the speed of governance in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)