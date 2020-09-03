Centre has no roadmap to revive country's economy: Pilot

Left Menu
Expressing concern over the state of economy, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot claimed on Thursday that the Centre does not have a roadmap to revive the country's economy.

Expressing concern over the state of economy, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot claimed on Thursday that the Centre does not have a roadmap to revive the country's economy. He said several months have passed but so far, only announcements of incentives have been made by the Union finance minister.

"Small industrialists have not got any financial support. I am very worried. Everyone knows that the economy is going down, but I worry that the central government does not have any roadmap ready to revive an economy after the decline," Pilot told reporters here. He said the government should call an all-party meeting and take everyone's suggestions on reviving the economy.

"The GDP figures are shocking but neither the central government has any roadmap nor it has prepared any concrete policy to deal with the issue," Pilot alleged. Speaking about "Question Hour" being removed during the upcoming Parliament session, the former deputy chief minister said the biggest right of an MP is to ask a question.

"If you are snatching him of his rights, then what is the meaning of running Parliament? It is a wrong decision of the government not to have the Question Hour in the session of Parliament and the government should reconsider," he said. Replying to a question, he said the Centre should clearly tell the public what has happened so far in the India-China border dispute.

