BJP to conduct Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan from Sept 25 to Oct 2
The BJP will conduct a massive Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan from the Jayanti of Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25 to Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:29 IST
The BJP will conduct a massive Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan from the Jayanti of Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25 to Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2. The BJP central office sent a circular recently to all BJP state unit chiefs and general secretary organisation asking party leaders to take up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of Atmanirbhar Bharat to every nook and corner of the country through interactive programmes and webinars following COVID-19 guidelines.
It called on party leaders to encourage the use of khadi in daily life and also local production making the slogan vocal for local comes true. The party's circular said effective campaign up to booth levels should be organised to take Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat package announced by the Prime Minister to the masses so that they are apprised of it and also benefit from the schemes.
The circular also asked leaders to organise a large number of webinars addressed by specialists in every district regarding all aspects of Atmnirabhar Bharat. The party has asked all MLAs, MPs and all public representatives of the party to take part in these programmes following Covid-19 protocols. (ANI)
