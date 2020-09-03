Weavers end strike after UP govt assurances

Weavers in the state ended their strike on Thursday in support of their demand for a flat rate of electricity after getting assurances from an official of the Uttar Pradesh government. Speaking to ANI, Navneet Sehgal Additional Chief Secretary MSME, UP, said, "Discussed with the weavers of the state today regarding their problem due to new system of electricity that started from January 1. Their demand was that due to COVID-19 their factory was closed, so for that period they should be charged at old rates, instead of new rates. They have some other demands as well."

"We have assured them on behalf of the government that the government will charge on the basis of old rates till July 31 and the new system will be implemented from August 1. Their electricity connections will not be cut and no action will be taken against them," Sehgal said. Ashok Dhawan BJP MLC, said, "A delegation met Navneet Sehgal and told him our problem. We had confidence that Yogi government will listen to our concerns. It has been decided today that till July 31 the electricity bills will be charged based on the system of flat rates. The problem in bills will be rectified and no one's electricity connection will be cut. From August 1, the new system will be implemented. The weavers have ended their strike."

Eafiq Ansari, SP MLA said, "We met Navneet Sehgal today. The government decided that the electricity bills will be submitted by the weavers based on the old system till July 31. The wrong bills will be rectified. No connections will be cut. The new system will be implemented from August which the weaver and the government will form in consultation." Haji Iftikar Ahmed Ansari, president weavers organisation, UP said, "Weavers under the leadership of MLC Ashok Dhawan and SP MLA Eafiq Ansari met Navneet Sehgal today. After discussing with the honourable chief minister, Navneet Sehgal Ji assured us that from January to July, the electricity bills will be submitted as per the old system."

"For August 2020, new yojana will be formed in consultation with the weavers representative. I thank the chief minister and Navneet Sehgal for this. I also thank SP MLA Ansari and BJP MLC Dhavan. I declare that from today the weavers' strike across the state is over," Ansari said. (ANI)