Shiv Sena defends Maha govt over IPS transfers, slams BJP

The Shiv Sena on Friday defended the recent transfers of IPS officers by the Maharashtra government, saying the decision was taken on "merit" keeping in mind interests of the state. The state government recently transferred more than 40 IPS officers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 13:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)

The Shiv Sena on Friday defended the recent transfers of IPS officers by the Maharashtra government, saying the decision was taken on "merit" keeping in mind interests of the state. An editorial in the party mouthpiece, 'Saamana', said the transfers in top echelons of the state police were carried out after consultations between the three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partners, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

The Sena heads the MVA government in which the home portfolio is handled by the NCP. Hitting out at the BJP for criticising the transfers, the Marathi newspaper claimed the government's decision was "perfect" and maintained the opposition party was feeling "stifled".

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had criticised the MVA government for transferring top IPS officials in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Despite demands to effect transfers after coming to power (in November 2019), (Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray chose not to do so for seven months and worked on the fight against the pandemic with the administration appointed by the previous (BJP) government," the editorial said.

All recent IPS transfers, except the one of Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Deven Bharti, were transparent, the Sena publication said. Bharti's transfer was questionable as he was doing a good job at the ATS and had some more time left in his post, it stated.

All other appointments were "perfect" and it was the political leadership's job to put the best people in senior positions, the Marathi daily said. The state government recently transferred more than 40 IPS officers.

