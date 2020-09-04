Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron decries 'Islamic separatism,' defends blasphemy

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Friday what he called “Islamic separatism” in his country and those who seek French citizenship without accepting France's “right to commit blasphemy.” Macron defended satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which published caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that helped inspire two French-born Islamic extremists to mount a deadly January 2015 attack on the paper's newsroom.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:39 IST
Macron decries 'Islamic separatism,' defends blasphemy

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Friday what he called “Islamic separatism” in his country and those who seek French citizenship without accepting France's “right to commit blasphemy.” Macron defended satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which published caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that helped inspire two French-born Islamic extremists to mount a deadly January 2015 attack on the paper's newsroom. The weekly republished the images this week as the trial began of 14 people over the attacks on Charlie Hebdo and on a kosher supermarket.

Speaking at a ceremony Friday celebrating France's democratic history and naturalizing new citizens, the French president said, “You don't choose one part of France. You choose France....The Republic will never allow any separatist adventure.” Freedom in France, Macron said, includes “the freedom to believe or not to believe. But this is inseparable from the freedom of expression up to the right to blasphemy.” Noting the trial that opened Wednesday, he said, “To be French is to defend the right to make people laugh, to criticize, to mock, to caricature.” The 2015 attacks killed 17 people and marked the beginning of a wave of violence by the Islamic State group in Europe. Macron's centrist government has promised a law in the coming months against “Islamic separatism” but it is not clear yet exactly what it would police. Some critics fear it could unfairly stigmatize France's largely moderate Muslim population, the largest in western Europe.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Players motivated enough to perform well: RCB coach Katich

With the Indian Premier League IPL matches set to be played behind closed doors, Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB head coach Simon Katich said the empty stands will not hinder players performance and they are motivated enough to do well in t...

Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attends 5th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting

Union Minister of State IC for Culture and Tourism Shri Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attended 5th BRICS Culture Ministers Meeting on September 3, 2020. The 5th BRICS Culture Ministers Meeting was held through video conference under the Cha...

Three offenders including most-wanted criminal arrested with illegal weapons in Haryana

Haryana Police have arrested three dreaded offenders, including a most-wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 in Kaithal district. Police have also recovered six illegal pistols, 55 cartridges and a car from their possession.A Hary...

Iraq registers 5,036 new coronavirus cases in highest daily increase

Iraq registered its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Friday with 5,036 cases to take its total to 252,075, the health ministry said.It reported 84 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 7,359. The daily tally of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020