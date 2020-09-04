Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP will protest against inflated power bills, says Maha MLA

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:08 IST
BJP will protest against inflated power bills, says Maha MLA

Former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ravindra Chavan on Friday said the state government was doing nothing about inflated electricity bills and his party would raise the issue forcefully in the legislature. He said protests, which include getting people to write to the Uddhav Thackeray government as well as burning copies of such bills and meters, was underway in areas like Ambernath and Kalyan in Thane district.

Chavan is MLA from Dombivali segment in the district. PTI COR BNM BNM

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sandalwood drug racket: actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested

The Central Crime Branch CCB of Bengaluru, which is probing the drug menace in the Kannada film industry, on Friday arrested film actress Ragini Dwivedi along with two more persons, police said. Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested and taken in...

Pay salaries to contract lecturers equal to that of govt employees: BJP's Vishnuvardhan Reddy writes letter to Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh BJP Vice President Vishnuvardhan Reddy in a letter to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy demanded that the contract lecturers should be paid salaries equal to that of the government employees and to pay exgratia of Rs 50 lakh...

Provide rehabilitation before removal: Brinda Karat to Rly Min on SC order on illegal encroachers

CPIM Politburo member Brinda Karat has written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal requesting him to ensure that the inhabitants of jhuggi clusters on railway land are relocated and rehabilitated and not just removed following the Supreme Cour...

Italy's Berlusconi has slight lung infection -doctor

Italys former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, is suffering a slight lung infection after coming down with coronavirus, but his condition is not worrying, his personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, said on Friday.Zangrillo told reporters he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020