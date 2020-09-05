Trump won't let Pentagon close Stars and Stripes newspaper

President Donald Trump has said that he won't allow the Pentagon to cut funding for the military's independent newspaper, Stars and Stripes, effectively halting Defense leaders plan to shut the paper down this month. “The United States of America will NOT be cutting funding to @starsandstripes magazine under my watch,” Trump tweeted. “It will continue to be a wonderful source of information to our Great Military!” Trump's tweet came as he fought off new accusations that he called service members killed in World War I “losers” and “suckers” during an event in France in 2018. The comments, first reported by The Atlantic and confirmed by The Associated Press, are shining a fresh light on Trump's previous public disparaging of American troops and military families and they delivered a new campaign issue to his Democrtic rival Joe Biden, less than two months from Election Day. The Defense Department's has ordered the paper to halt publication by Sept. 30, and dissolve the organization by the end of January. The order, in a recent memo to Stripes, follows the Pentagon's move earlier this year to cut the USD 15.5 million in funding for the paper from the Defense Department budget. And it is a reflection of the Trump administration's broader animosity for the media and members of the press. The Trump White House hadn't spoken out against the Pentagon plan to close the paper before today, even though it's been in the works and publicly written about for months. On Friday, however, Trump worked to shore up his reputation as a staunch supporter of the nation's armed services. “I've done more for the military than almost anyone else,” he said on Friday in the Oval Office. Trump was alleged to have made the comments about the war dead as he was set to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery during a trip to France in November 2018. Members of Congress have objected to the defunding move for months. And senators sent a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper this week urging him to reinstate the money. The letter, signed by 15 senators — including Republicans and Democrats — also warns Esper that the department is legally prohibited from cancelling a budget program while a temporary continuing resolution to fund the federal government is in effect. “Stars and Stripes is an essential part of our nation's freedom of the press that serves the very population charged with defending that freedom,” the senators said in the letter. Senator Lindsey Graham, in a separate letter to Esper in late August, also voiced opposition to the move, calling Stripes “a valued 'hometown newspaper' for the members of the Armed Forces, their families, and civilian employees across the globe.” He added that “as a veteran who has served overseas, I know the value that the Stars and Stripes brings to its readers.” In the memo, the department says Esper made the decision as a result of his department-wide budget review. Signed by Army Col. Paul Haverstick, acting director of the Pentagon's Defense Media Activity, the memo says plans to close the paper are due on September 15 and the last newspaper is to be published on September 30. The memo adds that if the paper continues to be funded by either a continuing resolution “or other unforeseen circumstances” then Stripes must submit a plan by Sept. 15 to shut down at the end of the next budget year, September 30, 2021. Haverstick's memo says that in that case, the last date for publication of the newspaper will be determined based on budget or other circumstances. The Stripes ombudsman, Ernie Gates, said on Friday that shutting the paper down “would be fatal interference and permanent censorship of a unique First Amendment organisation that has served US troops reliably for generations". The first newspaper called Stars and Stripes was very briefly produced in 1861 during the Civil War, but the paper began consistent publication during World War I. When the war was over, publication ended, only to restart in 1942 during World War II, providing wartime news written by troops specifically for troops in battle. Although the paper gets funding from the Defense Department, it is editorially independent and is delivered in print and digitally to troops all over the world. The Pentagon proposed cutting the paper's funding when making its budget request earlier this year, triggering angry reactions from members of Congress. The House-passed version of the Pentagon budget contains funding for the paper's publication, but the Senate has not yet finalised a defense funding bill.