Life cannot stop due to coronavirus pandemic: UP CM

"We cannot stop all work due to corona as the success is attained not by running away from challenges but to leave them behind," he added. Paying tributes to the Hindu seers, he added, "Tribute meetings do not only make us remember our ancestors, but also inspire us to follow their path.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 05-09-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 20:15 IST
Life cannot stop due to coronavirus pandemic: UP CM
The chief minister made the remarks while paying tribute to Yugpurush Brahammleen Mahant Digvijaynath and Rashtrasant Mahant Avaidyanath. Image Credit: ANI

The corona era has posed many challenges to the mankind but the life and work cannot stop due to it as the success lies in tackling them rather than running away from them, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. The chief minister made the remarks while paying tribute to Yugpurush Brahammleen Mahant Digvijaynath and Rashtrasant Mahant Avaidyanath.

He was speaking on the sixth day of a week-long programme organised by Gorakshpeeth to mark the 51st death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath and the sixth death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath. "The corona era has given us many challenges along with opportunities and with the use of technology, the lives of common people could be made easy," he said.

"We send money to the poor people directly to their bank accounts due to the corona pandemic and for this, no one is required to visit anyone's house. With the click of one button money reached the bank account of a huge number of people," he said. "We cannot stop all work due to corona as the success is attained not by running away from challenges but to leave them behind," he added.

Paying tributes to the Hindu seers, he added, "Tribute meetings do not only make us remember our ancestors, but also inspire us to follow their path. It also gives us the opportunity to make improvements and assimilate the principles of great people like Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath." On the occasion, the chief minister also paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee.

