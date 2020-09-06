Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kesavananda Bharati petitioner in landmark judgement on 'basic structure' of Constitution is dead

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among a host of leaders who condoled the demise of the 79-year old Kerala-based seer, saying he will be remembered for his service to the people. Police said Kesavananda Bharati Sripadagalvaru died at the Edaneer Mutt here due to age related ailments.

PTI | Kasargod | Updated: 06-09-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 16:29 IST
Kesavananda Bharati petitioner in landmark judgement on 'basic structure' of Constitution is dead

Kesavananda Bharati, on whose petition the Supreme Court delivered the landmark judgement on the celebrated doctrine of basic structure of the Constitution, died here on Sunday. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among a host of leaders who condoled the demise of the 79-year old Kerala-based seer, saying he will be remembered for his service to the people.

Police said Kesavananda Bharati Sripadagalvaru died at the Edaneer Mutt here due to age related ailments. "As per the information with us, he passed away at around 3.30 AM on Sunday," police told PTI.

People from all walks of life paid homage to the departed seer at the Edneer Mutt of which he became the head overfive decades ago. The case in which Bharati had challenged Kerala Land Reform laws nearly four decades ago set the principle that the Supreme Court is the guardian of the basic structure of the Constitution and the verdict involved 13 judges, the largest bench ever to sit in the apex court.

While the seer did not get the relief he wanted, the case became significant for its landmark judgment which clipped the widest power of Parliament to amend the Constitution and simultaneously gave judiciary the authority to review any amendment. Former Judge of Madras High Court Justice K Chandru told PTI: "The Kesavananda Bharati case is significant for its ruling that the Constitution can be amended but not the basic structure." Senior Advocate Arvind P Datar said when some parcels of land of the Edaneer Mutt were acquired under the land reform laws of Kerala, Bharati moved the Kerala High Court against it and partially succeeded.

However, when the 29th Constitutional Amendment was adopted by Parliament giving protection to Kerala laws, the seer moved the Supreme Court challenging it. The apex court ruled that the 29th Amendment is valid and held that the two Kerala land Acts that were included in the Ninth Schedule are entitled to the protection of Article 31B of the (validation of certain acts and regulations) Constitution.

The verdict had held that though Parliament has power to amend under Article 368 of the Constitution, it did not have the power to emasculate its basic features. Besides Naidu and Modi, Union Minister V Muraleedharan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, BJP Kerala unit president K Surendran were among those who paid rich tributes to the seer.

"Kesavananda Bharati Swamiji, the seer of Edneer Mutt was a rare blend of philosopher, classical singer and a cultural icon. His patronage of Yakshagana was crucial in reviving this traditional theatre form in Karnataka. #KesavanandaBharati," Naidu tweeted. The Prime Minister said on his twitter handle, "We will always remember Pujya Kesavananda Bharati Ji for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. He was deeply attached to Indias rich culture and our great Constitution. He will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti." The case of Kesavananda Bharati vs State of Kerala was heard for 68 days and continues to hold the top spot for the longest proceedings ever to have taken place in the top court.

The hearing in the case commenced on October 31, 1972, and concluded on March 23, 1973 and it's the most referred to case name in Indian Constitutional law..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast

Nigerias government plans to deliver humanitarian aid supplies by air to people in remote communities in parts of the northeast that have been ravaged by the decade-long Islamist insurgency spearheaded by Boko Haram. The insurgency, which s...

COVID-19: 80% rise in home isolation cases; over 65% jump in containment zones count in Delhi

There has been a rise of 80 per cent in the number of home isolation cases of COVID-19 in the national capital in the last 16 days, and parallely the containment zones count too has spiralled up to 976 over the same period, according to off...

UP: Lucknow Metro set to resume operations tomorrow, all COVID-19 protocols in place

Metro services will resume in Lucknow on September 7 after a gap of over five months following the COVID-19 outbreak. The Metro, which had suspended its services in March due to outbreak of COVID is looking to reopen with caution putting in...

Delhi Metro resumption: CISF outlines airport-like 'touch-free' security check for commuters

The CISF has planned an airport-like contact-free security check for the Delhi Metro and will deploy modified hand-held and doorframe metal detectors for scanning passengers, who will be required to put metallic objects such as belts and pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020