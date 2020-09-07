PM Modi to inaugurate Patrika Gate in Jaipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Patrika Gate in Jaipur through video conferencing on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Patrika Gate in Jaipur through video conferencing on Tuesday.
A PMO release said that the iconic gate is built by the Patrika Group of Newspapers on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg in Jaipur.
"Prime Minister Modi shall also release two books written by the group chairman on the occasion," the release said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Jaipur
- PMO
- Jawaharlal Nehru Marg
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi's package for Bihar has been implemented in letter and spirit: BJP President J P Nadda.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates college and administration buildings of Jhansi-based Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agri University.
India has controlled spread of locust swarms using modern technologies including drones: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing displeasure over recent developments regarding GST.
Centre's decision not to compensate states for GST seems to be attempt to undermine spirit of cooperative federalism: Mamata Banerjee to PM Narendra Modi.