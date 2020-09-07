Entire world lauded Modi govt for saving 130 crore Indians' lives by imposing lockdown: Nadda
Addressing the Jharkhand BJP executive committee meeting digitally from New Delhi, Nadda said that at a time when countries like the United States and the United Kingdom were unsure of ways to tackle the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed the lockdown by raising the slogan 'Jaan hai toh jahaan hai' (life is wealth). "Measures were taken on a war-footing, as a result of which 11 lakh COVID-19 tests are now being conducted daily, up from just 15 in March," he said.PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:51 IST
The entire world has appreciated the Narendra Modi government for saving the lives of 130 crore Indians by imposing the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, BJP chief J P Nadda said on Monday. Addressing the Jharkhand BJP executive committee meeting digitally from New Delhi, Nadda said that at a time when countries like the United States and the United Kingdom were unsure of ways to tackle the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed the lockdown by raising the slogan 'Jaan hai toh jahaan hai' (life is wealth).
"Measures were taken on a war-footing, as a result of which 11 lakh COVID-19 tests are now being conducted daily, up from just 15 in March," he said. Ventilators were not built in India during the initial stages of the outbreak, but now three lakh ventilators have been produced in the country, Nadda said.
As many as 4.5 lakh PPE kits are being produced in India every day, and the country has exported chloroquine tablets to around 30 nations, he said. Nadda said that the Centre is spending "lakhs of crores" of rupees on welfare schemes for the poor amid the pandemic.
"More than 80 crore people will be fed for free till November under the Garib Kalyan Yojana. Also, 8.5 crore farmers have received cash benefits in two phases. "An amount of Rs 1,500 each was transferred to beneficiaries of the Jan Dhan Yojana, while free LPG cylinders were given to the poor under the Ujjwala Yojana," he said.
He said that even the United Nations secretary-general has lauded the prime minister for his measures on the economic front under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan..
