Bolivian court denies former leader Morales' bid to be Senate candidate

A Bolivian court on Monday rejected a legal appeal by former president Evo Morales, deeming him ineligible to run for a Senate position in an October election re-run of a voided vote late last year. Morales cannot be a Senate candidate for his Movement for Socialism (MAS) party because he does not meet the residency requirements, Judge Alfredo Jaimes told local media.

The former president, now living in exile in Argentina, stepped down last year after a disputed election sparked widespread protests. General elections are scheduled for Oct. 18 after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The court's decision upholds a previous block on Morales' candidacy by Bolivia's electoral tribunal in February and cannot be appealed.