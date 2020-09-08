Left Menu
Development News Edition

World now paying more attention to India: PM Modi

Inaugurating Patirika Gate in Jaipur and releasing two books authored by Patrika Group Chairman Gulab Kothari through a video conference, Modi also asserted that the voice of India along with Indian products is becoming more global with the country now enjoying stronger presence at world bodies The world is now listening to India with more attention, he said. The Indian media, he added, needs to go global too.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 12:33 IST
World now paying more attention to India: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for inculcating the habit of reading books among the new generation, saying it is imperative in this age of text, tweet and "Google guru" that they are not weaned away from gaining serious knowledge. Inaugurating Patirika Gate in Jaipur and releasing two books authored by Patrika Group Chairman Gulab Kothari through a video conference, Modi also asserted that the voice of India along with Indian products is becoming more global with the country now enjoying stronger presence at world bodies

The world is now listening to India with more attention, he said. The Indian media, he added, needs to go global too. The media, the prime minister said, has served people in an "unprecedented way" by spreading awareness on the coronavirus pandemic and by analysing government works and pointing out their shortcomings. Though the media is also criticised at times, more so in this age of social media, but everybody needs to learn from criticism, he said, adding this is what makes India's democracy strong.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Noida cop suspended over cremation of missing man by wrongly categorising his body as 'unidentified'

A police sub-inspector has been suspended for alleged negligence in identifying the body of a 20-year-old driver in Nodia, who had gone missing, and cremating it as unidentified, officials said. The mans family was informed about his death ...

Celebrated jewellery designer, Prerna Rajpal forays into the digital realm with the launch of her online store

New Delhi India September 8 ANIDigpu AMARIS by Prerna Rajpal, one of the most coveted fine jewellery brands in India specializing in exquisite, handcrafted jewels has recently launched its Virtual Store www.amarisjewels.com. With an idea to...

No power on earth can segregate Arunachal from India: BJD MP Prasanna Acharya

By Amit Kumar No power on earth can segregate Arunachal Pradesh from India and China must know it, said Biju Janta Dal BJD leader Prasanna Acharya condemning the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijians statement that China has ne...

Toddler Swallows Hairpin, Doctors at Dr. Mehta's Hospitals Save her in Time

Successfully remove the sharp metallic foreign body Hair Pin lodged in abdomen through Laparoscopic Surgery The Department of Pediatric Surgery, Pediatric Urology and Pediatric Minimal Invasive Surgery Keyhole Surgeries at Dr. Mehtas Hospi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020