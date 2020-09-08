RJD reminds BJP of its 'negligence' towards migrant workers in Bihar

After BJP launched a campaign in Bihar 'Na bhoole hai, Na bhulne denge' seeking justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has hit out at the rival party, targetting it for its negligence towards migrant workers amid COVID-19. RJD, in a translated tweet, said, " Neither forgotten nor will let we let anyone forget! With the tricks of diverting focus; will not let you forget the real issues!"

Along with this tweet, RJD has put out four pictures similar to the stickers and posters bearing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's photos released by the BJP. One of these pictures read with translated text read, "How you (BJP) left over 40 lakh population of Bihar to die. #WeWillNotForget."

"With the help of police, labourers were lathi-charged during Corona," read another picture by RJD. Earlier, the BJP's cultural cell- Kala Sanskriti Manch released stickers and masks bearing photos of Sushant Singh Rajput as a part of the campaign seeing justice for the late actor. (ANI)