Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sena MLC Gorhe re-elected Maha Council's deputy chairperson

Ruling Maha Vikas Aghadis (MVA) candidate and Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe was on Tuesday re-elected as the deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative Council. Nimbalkar though persisted with the poll, contending the High Court does not have jurisdiction over the internal proceedings of the House. The Leader of the Opposition said that the BJP has filed a petition before the HC.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 16:58 IST
Sena MLC Gorhe re-elected Maha Council's deputy chairperson

Ruling Maha Vikas Aghadis (MVA) candidate and Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe was on Tuesday re-elected as the deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative Council. Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar announced that Gorhe was elected unanimously after the opposition BJP did not contest the election for the post on the last day of the two-day monsoon session of the state legislature.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council and BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, however, earlier objected to the scheduling of the election on Tuesday in view of the COVID-19 crisis. He said his party has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on the election as some of its MLCs have been infected by COVID-19 and they will be deprived of their fundamental right of voting given by the Constitution.

We have told the HC through a petition that some of our MLCs (infected by COVID-19) will be deprived of their voting rights given by Constitution if election is held. The HC has scheduled a hearing in this regard on Thursday. Given the petition is pending before the court, the poll should not be held today.

Requesting you to protect our rights, Darekar said, addressing the chairman. Nimbalkar though persisted with the poll, contending the High Court does not have jurisdiction over the internal proceedings of the House.

The Leader of the Opposition said that the BJP has filed a petition before the HC. "The HC has not summoned me, the HC has not informed me (about the petition), Naik Nimbalkar said.

The chairman rejected the BJPs demand to defer the election. The High Court does not have jurisdiction in the internal proceedings of the House. Hence, I will stick to my decision.

"I will give my answer if there is any summon from the HC, the chairman said. NCP MLC Shashikant Shinde moved the proposal of re- electing Gorhe, while Congresss Ashok alias Bhai Jagtap seconded it.

The BJP, which had named its MLC Vijay alias Bhai Girkar as its candidate for the poll, did not contest the election, following which the chairman declared Gorhes unanimous re-election. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was introduced to the Upper House on being elected as its member, his deputy Ajit Pawar and others congratulated Gorhe.

"Neelam Taai reaches out whenever injustice is committed on women. She has been elected as the deputy chairperson of the Council for the second time. "May she scale further heights, Thackeray said.

Gorhe had held the post for a brief period before her previous term as a member of the Legislative Council ended in April this year. The Sena leader became a member of the Upper House again in the subsequently election. On her part, Gorhe said the Shiv Sena has played a big role in her becoming the deputy chairperson for the second time.

She paid respect to Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray and thanked the chief minister and other MVA leaders for their support. I dont want to criticise. But some people think women are unsafe in Maharashtra...but this is the Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule, Prabodhankar Thackeray and Maharshi Karve, she said.

Gorhe did not elaborate when she said some people think women are unsafe in Maharashtra. Her comment, however, came in the wake of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranauts recent remarks likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The MVA government comprises the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Iran building new production hall for centrifuges in mountains near Natanz

Iran has begun to build a hall in the heart of the mountains near its Natanz nuclear site for the production of advanced centrifuges, Irans nuclear chief said on Tuesday.It is meant to replace a production hall at the facility which was dam...

HP assembly session: Cong seeks package for small traders, taxi operators

The Himachal Pradesh Congress unit sought a package for small traders and taxi operators during the second day of the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly on Tuesday. Participating in the discussion on an adjournment motion moved u...

RPF disrupts 'Real Mango' software use for cornering confirmed railway tickets during pandemic

The Railway Protection Force has disrupted the use of illegal software Real Mango for cornering confirmed train reservation during the coronavirus pandemic and made 50 arrests in an investigation spanning West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Gujar...

Poor quality environments contribute to 13 per cent of deaths in Europe: Environment Agency

Brussels Belgium, September 8 ANISputnik Poor environmental conditions in European countries contribute to as much as one in eight deaths, a report on the environmental risks to health released by the European Environment Agency EEA release...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020