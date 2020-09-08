Sena MLC Gorhe re-elected Maha Council's deputy chairperson

Ruling Maha Vikas Aghadis (MVA) candidate and Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe was on Tuesday re-elected as the deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative Council. Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar announced that Gorhe was elected unanimously after the opposition BJP did not contest the election for the post on the last day of the two-day monsoon session of the state legislature.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council and BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, however, earlier objected to the scheduling of the election on Tuesday in view of the COVID-19 crisis. He said his party has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on the election as some of its MLCs have been infected by COVID-19 and they will be deprived of their fundamental right of voting given by the Constitution.

We have told the HC through a petition that some of our MLCs (infected by COVID-19) will be deprived of their voting rights given by Constitution if election is held. The HC has scheduled a hearing in this regard on Thursday. Given the petition is pending before the court, the poll should not be held today.

Requesting you to protect our rights, Darekar said, addressing the chairman. Nimbalkar though persisted with the poll, contending the High Court does not have jurisdiction over the internal proceedings of the House.

The Leader of the Opposition said that the BJP has filed a petition before the HC. "The HC has not summoned me, the HC has not informed me (about the petition), Naik Nimbalkar said.

The chairman rejected the BJPs demand to defer the election. The High Court does not have jurisdiction in the internal proceedings of the House. Hence, I will stick to my decision.

"I will give my answer if there is any summon from the HC, the chairman said. NCP MLC Shashikant Shinde moved the proposal of re- electing Gorhe, while Congresss Ashok alias Bhai Jagtap seconded it.

The BJP, which had named its MLC Vijay alias Bhai Girkar as its candidate for the poll, did not contest the election, following which the chairman declared Gorhes unanimous re-election. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was introduced to the Upper House on being elected as its member, his deputy Ajit Pawar and others congratulated Gorhe.

"Neelam Taai reaches out whenever injustice is committed on women. She has been elected as the deputy chairperson of the Council for the second time. "May she scale further heights, Thackeray said.

Gorhe had held the post for a brief period before her previous term as a member of the Legislative Council ended in April this year. The Sena leader became a member of the Upper House again in the subsequently election. On her part, Gorhe said the Shiv Sena has played a big role in her becoming the deputy chairperson for the second time.

She paid respect to Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray and thanked the chief minister and other MVA leaders for their support. I dont want to criticise. But some people think women are unsafe in Maharashtra...but this is the Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule, Prabodhankar Thackeray and Maharshi Karve, she said.

Gorhe did not elaborate when she said some people think women are unsafe in Maharashtra. Her comment, however, came in the wake of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranauts recent remarks likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The MVA government comprises the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress..