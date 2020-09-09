Left Menu
BJP MLA dubs demolition at Kangana's home as vendetta politics

Shelar said the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC showed promptness in demolishing parts of the actresss bungalow. However, no such action is being taken against illegal constructions located some metres away from Chief Minister Thackerays private residence Matoshree in Bandra, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 14:55 IST
BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of playing "vendetta politics" after the BMC razed illegal alterations at the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Shelar said the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC showed promptness in demolishing parts of the actresss bungalow.

However, no such action is being taken against illegal constructions located some metres away from Chief Minister Thackerays private residence Matoshree in Bandra, he said. The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the actress have engaged in a war of words after the latter likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said she feared Mumbai Police more than the movie mafia.

On Wednesday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) team reached the actress's bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra with bulldozer and excavators and demolished alterations carried out in the premises. "The action has been taken out of revenge," Shelar, who is an MLA from Bandra-West, told reporters here.

He asked the BMC why action was not taken last year when the structure was built, if it is illegal. "This shows you will be saved if you come with us (the ruling party). Action will be taken, if you dont. That is their approach. The MVA government led by Thackeray is playing politics of vendetta," Shelar alleged.

He further said illegal constructions have come up some metres away from the chief ministers residence. "But we cant see action being taken there. It is unfortunate that action is being taken only selectively. This is an egoistic government," he said.

The former state minister further said the BJP does not agree with Ranauts comments likening Mumbai to PoK. "But, we think it is the responsibility of the government to protect the life and property of an individual coming to Mumbai," he said.

The 33-year-old actress, who is scheduled to reach here later in the day from her home state Himachal Pradesh, has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena..

