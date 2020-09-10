Left Menu
SP holds protest in solidarity with unemployed youths

Samajwadi Party workers on Wednesday switched off the lights for nine minutes at 9 pm to protest the problems faced by the youth, including unemployment, with the party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying the youth have started the countdown for the fall of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-09-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 00:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@samajwadiparty)

Samajwadi Party workers on Wednesday switched off the lights for nine minutes at 9 pm to protest the problems faced by the youth, including unemployment, with the party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying the youth have started the countdown for the fall of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Today the youth have started the countdown for the fall of the BJP government. By lighting candles we extended support to the youth, as we have always done, and will continue to do so in future." He also posted a picture of himself and his wife standing beside a bicycle, the symbol of his party, with candles in their hands.

The national spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party, Rajendra Chaudhary, said the call to protest against the problems faced by youth, including unemployment, was given by the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. The youth supported the protest call given by Akhilesh Yadav as they are worried about rising unemployment because of "the bad policies of the state government," he said.

Chaudhary also said, "Whenever the youth have raised their voice against the policies of the government, there has been change in power. The youth are frustrated with the rising unemployment, and in the coming Assembly elections, they will teach the ruling BJP a lesson." Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav appealed to people to switch off lights for nine minutes at 9 pm on Wednesday to express solidarity with the youth and their families who are facing the consequences of unemployment. "Come, let us light the torch of revolution by switching off the lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm tonight to express solidarity with the youths and their families who are facing the darkness of unemployment," he said, with the hashtags "#9Baje9Minute, #NoMoreBJP" Samajwadi Party leader Anurag Bhadauria said the talented and educated youngsters holding degrees are "sitting jobless" and the government is "not doing anything" for them.

