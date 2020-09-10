Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium to return tooth to family of slain Congolese icon

The family of Congolese independence icon Patrice Lumumba will soon receive the only known remains of the assassinated leader, a tooth removed after his death by a Belgian man whose family apparently held on to it for nearly 60 years.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 10-09-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 23:12 IST
Belgium to return tooth to family of slain Congolese icon
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The family of Congolese independence icon Patrice Lumumba will soon receive the only known remains of the assassinated leader, a tooth removed after his death by a Belgian man whose family apparently held on to it for nearly 60 years. Juliana Amato Lumumba had asked Belgium's king earlier this year for help in getting back the tooth, saying her father had been "condemned to remain a dead person without burial, having only a date on a tomb." On Thursday, the federal prosecutor's office in Belgium announced that Lumumba's family will be handed back the tooth.

There is no absolute certainty that the tooth belonged to Lumumba "since there could be no DNA test," Eric Van Duyse, a federal prosecutor's office spokesman told the AP. "If such a test had been done it would have destroyed the tooth itself," he said.

However, judicial officials are all but certain of its origin because of how authorities obtained it, Van Duyse said without elaborating. Lumumba pushed to end Belgium's colonial rule in Congo and went on to become the country's first prime minister after independence.

When dictator Mobutu Sese Seko seized power in a military coup later that year, Lumumba was arrested and jailed. His assassination in January 1961 at the hands of suspected Katanga separatists ultimately cleared the way for Mobutu to rule for decades until his death in 1997.

Questions have long persisted over how complicit Belgium and the United States may have been in Lumumba's demise because of his alleged links to the Soviet Union. A Belgian parliamentary probe later determined that the government was "morally responsible" for Lumumba's death.

And a US Senate committee found in 1975 that the CIA had hatched a separate, failed plan to kill the Congolese leader. Lumumba was hastily buried after his killing. But Belgian policemen later dug up the corpse, dissolved it in acid and crushed the remaining bones to prevent the grave from becoming a pilgrimage site.

Initially, it was believed that one of those policemen had removed several teeth and a finger bone from Lumumba's corpse. However, Belgian authorities say they only have recovered one tooth, which will soon be returned to his family.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

French new COVID-19 infections at record high, lockdowns feared

France recorded almost 10,000 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, its highest ever single-day total, a day before a cabinet meeting that might consider imposing fresh, local lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease.Health authorities re...

Britain and EU face "challenging areas" to secure trade deal - UK's chief negotiator

Britain and the European Union must tackle several challenging areas to secure a trade deal, the UKs chief negotiator David Frost said on Thursday after the latest round of talks on a future relationship. A number of challenging areas remai...

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal is unlikely, Know why the chances are very less

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 came out over 3.5 years back. The remarkable success of all the previous seasons augmented the demand for Season 9 and fans are passionately waiting for its positive confirmation.As we all know the Covid-19 pand...

Female Sufi painter from J-K inspires people to use art as therapy

Badr-un-Nissa Bhat, a 20-year-old student from Srinagar is an inspiration for all. Under the influence of Sufi traditions, Badr began paintings at a very young age. She not only sketches whirling dervishes but also focuses on Sufi women who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020