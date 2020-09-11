Left Menu
BJP medium for bringing social change for poor farmers: Nadda

During the difficult coronavirus times, the prime minister took the resolve of a self-reliant India which was an opportunity for farmers, workers, tribals to become self reliant, Nadda said. Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said the state was at the forefront of implementation of central schemes like Pradhanmantri Aawas Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-09-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 01:14 IST
BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday said the saffron party was a medium for bringing social change along with economic and political development for the poor, farmers and labourers. Interacting with the newly appointed office-bearers of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit through video conference, the BJP chief said that its organisation was very strong in the state as it had the highest number of active and common party members. Congratulating the new team, Nadda said their post was a responsibility and asked them to further strengthen the organisation. He also asked them to take forward party works at the booth level.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that India has gained prestige in the world under his leadership and the country has become stronger, both strategically and economically. During the difficult coronavirus times, the prime minister took the resolve of a self-reliant India which was an opportunity for farmers, workers, tribals to become self reliant, Nadda said.

Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said the state was at the forefront of implementation of central schemes like Pradhanmantri Aawas Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana. On the occasion, Adityanath said that for the common people the BJP was not just a political party but a team of workers dedicated to the motherland.

He said that there were several people who did not like that the country was taking major strides forward on the world map and they were making personal comments. He also asked party workers to remain vigilant against efforts to cause damage in the name of caste, language and region. Earlier, state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh gave a presentation on the organisational works and said the BJP was ready for by elections on eight assembly seats besides the Legislative Council.

