Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM hopeful says he may need help from Abe on diplomacy

Japanese prime minister hopeful Yoshihide Suga said Saturday that he lacks the kind of diplomatic skills that outgoing leader Shinzo Abe has, including Abe's personal friendship with President Donald Trump, and that he will need his assistance if he assumes the top job.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 12-09-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 15:31 IST
Japan PM hopeful says he may need help from Abe on diplomacy

Japanese prime minister hopeful Yoshihide Suga said Saturday that he lacks the kind of diplomatic skills that outgoing leader Shinzo Abe has, including Abe's personal friendship with President Donald Trump, and that he will need his assistance if he assumes the top job. Abe in late August announced his intention to step down as prime minister due to health problems. He has led Japan since he returned to power in December 2012 for a second stint as prime minister.

Suga, the chief Cabinet secretary, is expected to win Monday's party election and then be endorsed in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday because of the majority held by the ruling bloc. Abe has travelled to 80 overseas destinations during his tenure, bringing stability and consistency to Japanese diplomacy and raising the country's profile in the international community, experts say. He was noted especially for developing a personal friendship with Trump.

“Prime Minister Abe's leadership diplomacy was truly amazing. I don't think I can match that,” Suga said as he joined the two other contenders at a public debate. Former Defense Minister Shiberu Ishiba and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida are also in the race. “I think there is a diplomatic stance that would fit me and I will stick to my own style, while also seeking assistance from the Foreign Ministry. And of course I will consult with (Abe)," Suga said.

Suga served as a policy coordinator and adviser to Abe, the point man behind the centralised power of the Prime Minister's Office and its influence over bureaucrats in implementing policies. The son of a strawberry farmer in northern Japan and a self-made politician, Suga is a rarity in the country's largely hereditary world of politics. But despite his influence and his political skills at home, Suga has hardly traveled overseas, and his diplomatic skills are unknown, though he is largely expected to pursue Abe's priorities.

Abe failed to achieve his goals to settle a territorial row and sign a peace treaty with Russia or to normalize ties with North Korea. Suga would also inherit unfinished business on other challenges. China continues its assertive actions in the East China Sea. He will have to decide what to do with the Tokyo Olympics, and tackle COVID-19 and the economic fallout. And he will have to establish a good relationship with whoever wins the U.S. presidential race.

“Suga has demonstrated influence in domestic policies, but his diplomatic skills are unknown,” said Yu Uchiyama, a University of Tokyo politics professor. “But I think there will be little change.".

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

BJP criticises independent MLA Khaunte for levelling false allegations against Goa CM in Mopa Airport case

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Goa Pradesh has criticised independent MLA Rohan Khaunte for levelling allegations of corruption on Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in connection with the Mopa International Airport in a press conference held to...

NEET tomorrow amid strict COVID-19 precautions

Over 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear in medical entrance exam NEET on Sunday which will be conducted amid strict precautions in view of the COVID1-9 pandemic, according to officials of the National Testing Agency NTA. In order to ...

Himani Shivpuri tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Veteran Bollywood and television actor Himani Shivpuri on Saturday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. The 59-year-old actor said she is receiving treatment at Holy Spirit hospital in suburban Mumbai on the advice of her doctors. The...

Afghan peace talks open with calls for ceasefire, women's rights

Afghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents gathered on Saturday for historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians.Ahead of face-to-face negotiations in co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020