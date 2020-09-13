Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away

Former Union Minister and ex-Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Sunday, where he was admitted and was being treated for post-COVID complications. He was 74 years old.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav took to Twitter to post: "Dear Raghuvansh Babu! What did you do? I told you the day before yesterday, you are not going anywhere. But you went so far. I am speechless. I am sad. Will miss you very much." Kedar Yadav, a close aide of the departed leader said: "Raghuvansh Babu, the guardian of poor and close aide and friend of Lalu Prasad Yadav is no more. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family. The whole RJD family is with them."

Janata Dal-United (JDU) MP Lalan Singh also condoled the demise of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh "Raghuvansh Babu was a socialist leader and a man of character. With is demise a true Bihari who always thought about the welfare of the state is lost. This is an irreplaceable loss," said Lalan Singh.

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Singh resigned from RJD on September 10. The senior leader was admitted at AIIMS Delhi where he was undergoing treatment for some health complication. With a handwritten note, Singh conveyed the decision of his resignation to the RJD founder.

On September 11 he shot off a letter to Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar seeking the fulfilment of his three demands, which also included bringing ordinance regarding amendment of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) law. (ANI)