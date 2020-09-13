PM Modi dedicates three petroleum sector projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated three projects of the petroleum sector in Bihar to the nation. The projects dedicated by Prime Minister, via video conferencing, include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Bottling Plants.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said: "A few years ago, when the special package for Bihar was announced, a lot of focus was on infrastructure. I am happy that I had the pleasure to dedicate the Durgapur-Banka section of the pipeline related to this." "1.5 years ago, I had the opportunity to lay the foundation stone for this project. The length of this section is around 200 kilometres. I am told that laying pipeline on this route was challenging," he said congratulating everyone related to the project.

The Prime Minister stated that the package for Bihar included 10 big projects related to the petroleum and gas sector. "The package for Bihar had 10 big projects related to petroleum and gas. A total of Rs 21,000 crore had to be spent on these projects. Today, this is 7th project where work has been completed," he said while adding that country and Bihar are getting out of the phase where one generation used to see work getting started while other saw it getting completed.

PM Modi stressed that this identity, this work culture has to be strengthened and said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has a big role in this. Highlighting that Eastern India, including Bihar, neither lacks capability nor has any lack of resources, the Prime Minister said: "Despite this, Bihar and Eastern India lagged behind in development for decades."

The Prime Minister emphasised there was a time when road connectivity, rail, air, internet connectivity were not a priority. He said that the development of gas-based industries in Bihar was a challenge.

Speaking about his flagship scheme Ujjawala Yojana, PM Modi said: "Because of Ujjawala Yojana, 8 crore poor families have a gas connection. We felt what change it has brought in the lives of the poor during corona." He further underlined that during the time of coronavirus, crores of cylinders have been given to beneficiaries. "There was a time when LPG gas connection used to be a symbol of privilege," he said.

The Prime Minister talking about the youth of Bihar said: "When I say is Bihar is the powerhouse of talent in the country, it will not be an exaggeration." "In the government of India too, there are several sons and daughters of Bihar who are serving the country. Go to IIT, you will see the shine of Bihar," he said.

Praising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Prime Minister said: "In the last 15 years, Bihar has shown that development happens with the right government, decisions, and policies, and also reaches everyone. We are working for the growth of all sectors in Bihar." He further said that by efforts of Nitish ji, the number of polytechnic institutions too has grown manifold.

"It is well known that how the condition of electricity used to be in Bihar. Today, in villages, cities, electricity availability in Bihar too has increased," he said. The Prime Minister reminded that corona infection is still present and thus people should continue to take precautions.

"Remember, corona infection is still present among us. That is why I repeatedly say -- Jab tak davai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi (No laxity until there is a vaccine). Maintaining a distance of two yards, washing hands with soaps, wearing masks...we have to follow them and keep reminding others of doing the same," he said. Speaking on the occasion, Bihar Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the projects.

The Bihar Chief Minister also condoled the demise of senior politician Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who passed away earlier in the day. "We got the news of the demise of popular leader from Bihar, Raghuvansh Babu. We express our condolences at his demise," he said. (ANI)