Nadda launches 'Seva Saptah' from UP village

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday launched a week-long campaign to mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that falls on September 17. Nadda launched the campaign, named 'Seva Saptah', at Chhaprauli village in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district near Delhi. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning 70 on September 17.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:34 IST
Nadda launches 'Seva Saptah' from UP village
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday launched a week-long campaign to mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that falls on September 17. Nadda launched the campaign, named 'Seva Saptah', at Chhaprauli village in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district near Delhi.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning 70 on September 17. If we look at his life and his journey, Seva (service) has been the prime focus in his life. His life has been dedicated to the sea of people and the country. Hence, the BJP has decided to observe September 14-20 week as 'Seva Saptah'," Nadda said. "Crores of BJP workers will serve the people as part of the campaign during the week," he told a gathering, including party leaders and workers, here.

Among those present at the campaign launch were Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar, and local MLAs Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh, and Tejpal Nagar. Party workers will take up various social welfare activities, including awareness drives on a host of issues as part of the campaign.

