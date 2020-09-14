Left Menu
Harivansh re-elected dy chairman of Rajya Sabha; PM calls him 'outstanding umpire'

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu declared Harivansh elected after a motion moved by BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, and seconded by Leader of the House Thaawarchand Gehlot, was carried by a voice vote. We have all seen the manner in which he conducts the House proceedings," Modi said. The election was necessitated as Harivansh completed his term as a member of Rajya Sabha this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh was on Monday re-elected deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu declared Harivansh elected after a motion moved by BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, and seconded by Leader of the House Thaawarchand Gehlot, was carried by a voice vote. Opposition parties led by the Congress and the DMK had moved motions for electing RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha but these were not put to vote as they did not press for it.

Leaders of various parties greeted Harivansh, nominee of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, on his election. The Janata Dal (United) leader received lavish praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said Harivansh belong to all sides of the aisle.

"He has conducted proceedings in an impartial manner. He has been an outstanding umpire and will continue being so in the times to come," Modi said. Modi said Harivansh has in his first term made efforts to ensure productivity and positivity in Parliament. "He is a torchbearer of democracy, hailing from Bihar, a land known for its democratic ethos." In 2018, Harivansh had defeated Congress' BK Hariprasad in the election to the post. "Be it as a journalist or social worker, he has endeared himself to many. We have all seen the manner in which he conducts the House proceedings," Modi said.

The election was necessitated as Harivansh completed his term as a member of Rajya Sabha this year.

