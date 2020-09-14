Left Menu
BJP leaders in Bengal stage sit-in over party worker's death

Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu, senior leader Raju Banerjee and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state unit president Soumitra Khan led the protest outside Arambagh SDPO's office, claiming that Roy was "murdered" by TMC workers, a charge denied by the ruling party. Hooghly SP Tathagata Roy said that the police have received the BJP worker's post-mortem report, which showed his death was caused due to hanging.

BJP leaders in Bengal stage sit-in over party worker's death
BJP leaders on Monday staged a sit-in in West Bengal's Hooghly district against the unnatural death of party worker Ganesh Roy, who was found hanging from a tree near Goghat railway station a day ago. Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu, senior leader Raju Banerjee and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state unit president Soumitra Khan led the protest outside Arambagh SDPO's office, claiming that Roy was "murdered" by TMC workers, a charge denied by the ruling party.

Hooghly SP Tathagata Roy said that the police have received the BJP worker's post-mortem report, which showed his death was caused due to hanging. No external injury was found on the body, he added.

Sources in the saffron party said "Ganesh's house was under lock and key", and the family is residing elsewhere. Demanding that culprits in the case be punished, Basu said the police are "unabashedly paying heed to whatever the ruling TMC has to say... If the BJP comes to power, these (police) personnel would be sent to jail".

The protesters also alleged that the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) has "helped the ruling party by shifting Roy's family elsewhere".

