Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday at India Gate in New Delhi on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 06:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 06:09 IST
BJP organises service week coinciding with PM Modi's birthday
BJP workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday at India Gate. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday at India Gate in New Delhi on Thursday. The party workers had made a cake of 70 kg laddu to celebrate the occasion. Party leader Shyam Jaju also participated in the celebration.

Speaking to ANI, Shyam Jaju said, "We are celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday with Seva Saptah (service week) as he himself believes in serving people. We also got 70 kgs of laddu to make this cake." In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Jaju said that we are maintaining all precautionary measures including social distancing.

Anil Jain, party leader said, "The party has organised 70 different programmes at various places under Seva Saptah." One of these 70 programmes included insurance coverage for the people.

In Vadodara, the party has offered life insurance to over 20,000 people under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY). Parakramsinh Jadeja, BJP Vice President, Vadodara said, "We aimed to provide life insurance to 14,000 people but we have given the same to at least 21,000 people here."

"I am thankful to my workers and supporters for making this programme successful," Jadeja said. As in Delhi, people in Coimbatore also celebrated the Prime Minister's birthday with 70kgs of laddu. They offered laddu to Lord Shiva ahead of his birthday.

The BJP has organised a Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the PM's birthday. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. (ANI)

