Modi turns 70, wishes pour in

Wishing the prime minister, top BJP leaders said India's stature rose on the world stage under his leadership and his life dedicated to the welfare of the nation is an inspiration for them. In a series of tweets, BJP president JP Nadda wished Modi, saying that under his leadership India moved swiftly on the path of progress and raised its stature at the world stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, and wishes poured in for the BJP leader from top dignitaries, including President and Vice President, Union ministers and leaders from across the political divide.  The BJP is organising a number of events, mainly aimed at public service, across the country to celebrate Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Divas'.  Wishing the prime minister, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji congratulations on your birthday and best wishes. You have presented an ideal in showing commitment to India's life values and democratic traditions." "My compliments and prayers that the almighty keeps you healthy and joyous always, and the country keeps getting your valuable services," he said. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Modi has made tireless efforts to take the country to new heights and asserted that his work will pave the way for India to become self-reliant.  Wishing the prime minister, top BJP leaders said India's stature rose on the world stage under his leadership and his life dedicated to the welfare of the nation is an inspiration for them.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Modi a happy birthday.  Home Minister Amit Shah said Modi is loved by everyone. The prime minister, he said, connected deprived sections of the society with mainstream of development. Shah said Modi has dedicated his entire life for the welfare of the country and is laying the foundation of strong and self-reliant India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. "He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor and marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life," Singh said.

The ruling BJP celebrates Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' and organises public welfare activities across the country for a week..

