BSP's Danish Ali urges Centre to give Rs 100 crore grant to Jamia Millia Islamia University

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Thursday shot-off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to award a special grant of Rs 100 crores to Jamia Millia Islamia, a central university, for completing 100 years. "It has been a practice in our country to award a special grant of Rs 100 crores to an institution that completes a hundred years. This fund is used for further strengthening of educational infrastructure. However, Jamia Millia Islamia did not receive any centennial financial grant on the occasion of its completing a very successful and historic innings of 100 years," the letter from the BSP leader read.

"Despite such impressive feats, it is disheartening to learn that the Union government is not supporting the institution, which not only excels in the field of education but also contributes to nation-building," Ali said in a letter. Kunwar Danish Ali also stated in the letter to the PM that another request from the University pertaining to setting up of a medical college and hospital has been "pending" with the government for a long.

"The setting up of a medical college and hospital will help to improve the national health sector besides producing top quality medical doctors. I would request you to allow Jamia to set up its medical college and hospital. The decision will help handle the ever-expanding requirement for quality medical services at affordable prices in the national capital," the letter from Ali read. (ANI)