Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's Barnier still hopes UK trade deal possible - sources

Talks on new trade arrangements descended into fresh turmoil this month over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to pass new domestic laws that would undercut the withdrawal accord. EU diplomats said they would assess the domestic political situation in Britain at the end of the month before the bloc's 27 national leaders decide next steps at an Oct. 15-16 summit.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:02 IST
EU's Barnier still hopes UK trade deal possible - sources

The European Union's Brexit negotiator told the bloc's 27 national envoys to Brussels that he still thinks a trade deal with Britain is possible despite a new crisis in the tortuous four-year saga, diplomatic sources told Reuters. Britain left the EU last January and is in a standstill transition until the end of the year.

Talks on a new trade deal from 2021 have made little progress ahead of an EU deadline of end-October, while London's moves to undermine its earlier divorce deal have further clouded the picture. But the assessment from Michel Barnier, who addressed the ambassadorial gathering on Wednesday, was not all bleak, according to EU sources who either participated or were briefed.

"Barnier still believes a deal is possible though the next days are key," said one of the EU sources. "The hope is still there," added another.

Barnier's boss, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, echoed his view in an interview with the FT. The first source said tentative concessions offered by the United Kingdom on fisheries - a major point of discord so far - were "a glimmer of hope".

Reuters reported exclusively on Tuesday that Britain has moved to break the deadlock despite publicly threatening to walk away from the Withdrawal Agreement. Talks on new trade arrangements descended into fresh turmoil this month over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to pass new domestic laws that would undercut the withdrawal accord.

EU diplomats said they would assess the domestic political situation in Britain at the end of the month before the bloc's 27 national leaders decide next steps at an Oct. 15-16 summit. 'TOO LITTLE BUT NOT TOO LATE'

A third source, a senior EU diplomat, confirmed the UK offer on fisheries but said it was not going far enough. "It is too little but it's not too late," the diplomat said, stressing that London's offer for fishing concessions in the English Channel was largely irrelevant for EU fishermen who mostly trawl the North and Irish seas.

The diplomatic sources stressed the EU would go on negotiating with Britain, if only to avoid being blamed for jeopardising an estimated $1 trillion in annual trade. "There is unease about what Britain is doing but Barnier has stressed he will keep negotiating until his last breath," said a fourth EU diplomat.

The person agreed with an estimate by Societe Generale bank, which put at 80% the probability of a damaging no-deal split. EU states agreed in discussion with Barnier the bloc would not conclude any new trade deal with the UK should it end up approving the Internal Market Bill without amendments ensuring it does not violate Britain's international legal obligations.

The bloc would also take a more rigid line in demanding a solid dispute settlement mechanism in any new UK trade deal should Johnson press ahead with his current plans on the law, according to the sources. "Most see it (the introduction of the Internal Market Bill) as a ploy to gain a negotiating advantage rather than an effort to sink the Withdrawal Agreement," said a fifth diplomat who also took part in the meeting with Barnier.

A sixth person, also present on Wednesday, said the bloc would sue Britain at the top EU court if it passes the law as proposed. Barnier was further sounding out his UK counterpart, David Frost, in a meeting in Brussels on Thursday on whether the tentative offer on fisheries meant London was still open to sealing a deal, the EU sources said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Islamic State claims Niger killings of French aid workers

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for killing six French aid workers, their driver and a local guide in a wildlife park in Niger last month. The Islamic State group said in its al-Naba newsletter published Thursday that a s...

Convoy ambush in eastern Congo kills one aid worker

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept 17 Reuters - A rmed attackers in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo killed one aid worker and took two others temporarily hostage after ambushing their convoy on Wednesday, Christian charity World ...

Anti-fake news division not targeted at mainstream media: Kerala CM

The police-led arrangement in Kerala to take action against fake news was not targeted at any specific individuals or mainstream media houses and will not affect media freedom in any way, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. Th...

Lawyer says Assange charged under broad, contentious US law

An American constitutional law expert said Thursday that the United States indicted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange under an extraordinarily broad spying law that has been used in the past for politically motivated prosecutions. Speaking d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020