Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahalaya celebrated amid COVID-19, Durga Puja a month later

Lakhs of people offered 'tarpan' on the auspicious Mahalaya across West Bengal on Thursday, while Durga Puja festivities this year are going to start more than a month later in an unusual departure from the traditional seven-day gap.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-09-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 00:05 IST
Mahalaya celebrated amid COVID-19, Durga Puja a month later
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lakhs of people offered 'tarpan' on the auspicious Mahalaya across West Bengal on Thursday, while Durga Puja festivities this year are going to start more than a month later in an unusual departure from the traditional seven-day gap. The day started with lakhs of people paying obeisance to their forefathers on the banks of Hooghly and other rivers and water bodies across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appeared that they are not keen to observe social distancing norms.

They were seen standing close to one another and many of them were not wearing masks. Police said people were asked to maintain distance and wear masks on banks.

BJP leaders offered tarpan in memory of slain party activists for the second day on Thursday. State BJP Mahila Morcha President Agnimitra Paul offered tarpan at Mahananda bank in Siliguri in memory of 112 party workers allegedly killed by ruling TMC in recent times.

"Apart from my ancestors, I am also offering tarpan on behalf of the families of BJP martyrs. Law and order has collapsed in Bengal and there is no democracy. We mourn those dead in political violence on this day," Paul said. Other leaders also offered tarpan in various places across the state.

The BJP had performed 'Shahid Tarpan' for its slain activists at a ghat of the Ganga in Kolkata on Wednesday, even as the city police evicted scores of them triggering a political face-off between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the saffron party. Senior TMC leader and Tourism Minister Goutam Dev said that the BJP is doing cheap politics and claimed that the law and order situation is far better in West Bengal than most states.

The early morning rendition of Mahishasur Mardini -- a collection of shlokas and songs dedicated to Goddess Durga -- was aired on the All India Radio (AIR), marking the beginning of the festive season. Mahishasur Mardini was first broadcast as a live programme on AIR in the early 1930s. Since then it has become a Mahalaya morning 'ritual'.

River traffic police kept a strict vigil along the various ghats of Hooghly to prevent any untoward incident. Adequate security measures have been taken at the 18 ghats in Kolkata where devotees are offering 'tarpan', officials said.

With the day marking the end of Pitri Pakshya, elders of the family paid homage to their ancestors by performing tarpan, a ritual in which water is offered to the ancestors' souls. Senior officers of Kolkata Police have been posted at the ghats while civic police volunteers have been deployed to manage social distancing.

Vehicular movements on the roads around the ghats have also been restricted, police said. Similar scenes were seen in the other districts with lakhs of people gathering on the banks of rivers and ponds to pay obeisance to their forefathers.

On Mahalaya, the sculptors usually draw the eyes of Devi Durga, a ritual known as 'Chokhhu Daan'. However, it did not happen this year as Durga Puja starts over a month later. Durga Puja will begin on October 22 instead of the traditional seven-day gap from Mahalaya as the Bengali month of Kartik starting on Friday is a 'mala mash' or lunar month, considered inauspicious for any religious or social festivity.

The Bishwakarma Puja, which is traditionally celebrated every year on September 17, has coincided with the Mahalaya this time. Lord Bishwakarma, the divine architect as per the Hindu mythology, is being worshipped in a much smaller scale across the state this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lord Bishwakarma is usually worshipped in factories, industrial units and by transporters across the state. This year, the festivities in stands of commercial vehicles, rickshaws and auto-rickshaw were muted while factories wore forlorn look.

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

IDEA 2020: Samsung wins ‘Best-in-Show’ and 47 other awards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Major Canadian province clamps down on parties to fight coronavirus outbreak

The major Canadian province of Ontario will clamp down on social gatherings in response to reckless careless people who are spreading the coronavirus at illegal parties, premier Doug Ford said on Thursday. Separately, Canadas top medical of...

More Iranian nationals charged in US with hacking crimes

For the third straight day, federal prosecutors have announced criminal charges accusing Iranian nationals with conducting cyberattacks in the US, with the charges this time targeting a member of Irans elite Revolutionary Guard. The most re...

Delhi Master Plan 2041: DDA holds online meet with residents of plotted housing colonies

Seeking to engage the public and stakeholder groups in the formulation of the Master Plan of Delhi MPD 2041, a meeting was held on Thursday between DDA officials and several residents and representatives of resident welfare associations RWA...

Man of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame denied bail in terrorism case

A Rwandan court on Thursday denied bail to Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film Hotel Rwanda, saying the terrorism and other charges against him are serious and he should remain in detention for another 30 days. Rusesabagina, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020