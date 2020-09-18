Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate Democrats offer $350 million own China plan

The plan was backed by 11 Democrats, including Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, but its prospects were unclear because President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans control the Senate and determine which legislation it considers. However, Senator Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he hoped the Democrats' ideas could be combined with Republican proposals for a bipartisan plan.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2020 02:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 02:24 IST
U.S. Senate Democrats offer $350 million own China plan
The US Capitol building Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Senate Democrats announced their own program to counter China's global influence on Thursday, unveiling a sweeping $350 million package of legislation seeking to boost U.S. competitiveness and recast diplomacy with Beijing. The plan was backed by 11 Democrats, including Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, but its prospects were unclear because President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans control the Senate and determine which legislation it considers.

However, Senator Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he hoped the Democrats' ideas could be combined with Republican proposals for a bipartisan plan. "This is an American issue. This is not a partisan issue," Risch told a committee hearing at which State Department officials testified about China's global influence, with one calling Beijing a "lawless bully."

Senator Bob Menendez, the committee's ranking Democrat and a leader of the Democratic effort, said he looked forward to working with Republicans "to forge a strong, unified and bipartisan approach" on the matter. Relations with China have become an issue in campaigning for the Nov 3. elections, with Trump running for re-election and control of Congress up for grabs. Trump and his fellow Republicans have sought to portray Democrats as weak on China, which Democrats dispute.

The "America LEADS Act of 2020" would, among other things, provide new resources to the U.S. education system, and renew U.S. diplomacy with China by strengthening the U.S. commitment to international allies and international organizations like the World Health Organization. It also would strengthen trade enforcement measures and restore an emphasis on human rights, related to issues such as protests in Hong Kong and the treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Relations between China and the United States have nosedived in recent months, with disagreements over Taiwan, Hong Kong, trade, human rights and the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook announces curbs on internal debate of political issues

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it would update its internal discussion policies to impose restrictions on employees ability to debate social and political issues. A company spokesman said Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg outlined his plans fo...

Federal prosecutors file new charges against associate of Trump backer Rudy Giuliani

Federal prosecutors said on Thursday they had filed additional charges against Lev Parnas, a one-time associate of President Donald Trumps lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was already facing campaign finance-related charges.Prosecutors said they ...

Pennsylvania court extends presidential mail ballot deadline in pandemic

Pennsylvanias top court ruled on Thursday that state officials dealing with a surge in mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic can accept them up to three days after the Nov. 3 election, as long as they were mailed by Election Day. ...

Somalia's president names Mohamed Hussein Roble as prime minister

Somalias President sd has picked Mohamed Hussein Roble as the new prime minister, his office said on Friday.Roble, a newcomer to politics, replaces Hassan Ali Khaire, who was sacked in July after a power struggle with the president. The pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020