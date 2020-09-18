Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assange lawyer says Trump offered indirect offer of pardon

Assange, who didn't reveal the source of the leak of the Democratic National Committee emails, is fighting efforts by the US to extradite him to face an array of charges related to his work at WikiLeaks. Jennifer Robinson, who has represented WikiLeaks for a decade, relayed to the court Friday via a written statement that her client had been made an offer at a meeting on August 15, 2017, with former Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and Trump associate Charles Johnson.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:08 IST
Assange lawyer says Trump offered indirect offer of pardon
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A lawyer for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has told a London court that her client was indirectly offered a "win-win" deal by President Donald Trump that would see him avoid extradition to the US if he revealed the source of a leak of documents from the Democratic Party before the 2016 election. Assange, who didn't reveal the source of the leak of the Democratic National Committee emails, is fighting efforts by the US to extradite him to face an array of charges related to his work at WikiLeaks.

Jennifer Robinson, who has represented WikiLeaks for a decade, relayed to the court Friday via a written statement that her client had been made an offer at a meeting on August 15, 2017, with former Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and Trump associate Charles Johnson. In her statement that was read out at London's Criminal Court, Robinson said the pair "wanted us to believe they were acting on behalf of the president" and that they had stated that Trump was "aware of and had approved of them coming to meet" with Assange to discuss the proposal. She also said the pair said they would have an audience with the president to discuss the matter on their return to Washington.

Robinson said that Rohrabacher had said he had come to London to talk to Assange at his then-refuge at the Ecuadorian Embassy about "what might be necessary to get him out," presenting him with a "win-win situation" that would allow him to leave the embassy and "get on with his life" without fear of being extradited to the US. "The proposal put forward by Congressman Rohrabacher was that Assange identify the source for the 2016 election publications in return for some kind of pardon, assurance or agreement which would both benefit President Trump politically and prevent US indictment and extradition," Robinson said. Any information on the source of the link would be of "interest, value and assistance" to Trump, the pair said, according to Robinson.

Robinson said that Rohrabacher explained at the meeting that he wanted to resolve the ongoing speculation about Russian involvement in the leaks. Russia has been widely blamed to have been behind the email theft. At the time of the meeting, special counsel Robert Mueller was investigating alleged ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 election campaign. Assange didn't reveal the source of the leak of the Democratic National Committee emails, which were published by WikiLeaks, among others, in 2016 in the run-up to the election. They are considered to have damaged Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign against Trump.

Rohrabacher, who lost his seat in the 2018 midterm elections, has previously said he never spoke with Trump about Assange and wasn't directed by the president or anyone else connected with him to meet with Assange. James Lewis, a lawyer acting on behalf of the U.S. government, said it wasn't contesting that "these things" were said.

"We obviously do not accept the truth of what was said by others," he said. US prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Assange on 17 espionage charges, and one of computer misuse, over WikiLeaks' publication of secret U.S. military documents a decade ago, largely around the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq a decade ago. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.

Assange's lawyers say the prosecution is politically motivated and that he won't receive a fair trial in the United States. They also argue that Assange was acting as a journalist entitled to First Amendment protection. Assange has been in a British prison since his ejection from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in April 2019. He had been granted asylum by Ecuador in 2012 over fears he would face possible extradition to the US related to his work with WikiLeaks.

The extradition hearing is due to last until early October.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

More than 70 pc of COVID-19 patients in home isolation: NHM Director

More than 70 per cent of the active COVID-19 patients including ministers and bureaucrats are undergoing home isolation and treatment in their houses in Odisha, a senior Health department official said on Friday. Director, National Health M...

Amid outbreak, WR to increase Mumbai local services to 500

A total of 500 suburban train services will be run in Mumbai from September 21, an increase from the 350 currently on the tracks amid the coronavirus outbreak, said a Western Railway official on Friday. The suburban trains in operation now ...

Guatemalan president joins ranks of world leaders with coronavirus

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei revealed on Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, just as the Central American country was easing draconian travel restrictions imposed months ago to contain infections. The corona...

We are not contemplating increasing taxes to compensate loss in revenues due to coronavirus pandemic: FM.

We are not contemplating increasing taxes to compensate loss in revenues due to coronavirus pandemic FM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020