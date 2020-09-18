New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.20 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.20 pm. . DES19 UP-CONVERSION Adityanath govt mulls ordinance against 'love jihad' Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to formulate a strategy and bring an ordinance if required to prevent religious conversions in the name of love, an official said on Friday. .

DES64 UP-LD RECRUITMENT UP CM directs officials to start recruitment drives in 3 months Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed senior officials to start recruitment drives in next three months and issue appointment letters to selected candidates in six months' time, an official said. . DES32 UP-PRIYANKA-RECRUITMENT Youth facing injustice in UP due to unemployment, poor recruitment processes: Priyanka New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday alleged that youth are facing injustice due to unemployment and poor state of recruitment processes in Uttar Pradesh. .

DES52 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES 98 deaths, 6,584 fresh virus cases in UP; total count 3,42,788 Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 98 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Friday, taking the death toll to 4,869, while 6,584 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 3,42,788. . DES46 UP-TRADER-SIT Another trader from UP's Mahoba levels charges against suspended police officer Mahoba (UP): After the death of stone trader Indrakant Tripathi who had levelled serious allegations against the then Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar, another trader here has made a similar charge against the suspended official. .

DES4 PB-BJP-BADAL SAD part of NDA, Harsimrat's resignation its 'political decision', says Punjab BJP chief Chandigarh: Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Friday dubbed the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union cabinet as the "political decision" of the Shiromani Akali Dal and asserted that it is a part of the National Democratic Alliance. . DES6 PB-SIDHU-FARMERS Punjab, Punjabiyat, every Punjabi with farmers: Sidhu Chandigarh: Amid farmers' protests over three agriculture-related bills proposed by the government, Punjab MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said "Punjab, Punjabiyat and every Punjabi" are with the peasants. .

DES70 HR-VIRUS-CASES 23 more die of COVID-19 in Haryana; state reports 2,488 fresh cases Chandigarh: Haryana on Friday reported 23 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,092, while 2,488 fresh cases pushed the infection count in the state to 1,06,261. DES62 HR-FARMERS-LD JJP Alliance with BJP strong, Cong trying to mislead farmers on farm bills: JJP's Digvijay Chautala Chandigarh: JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala on Friday asserted the party's coalition with the BJP in Haryana is going strong and said there is mutual trust between the two allies. . DES47 HR-FARMERS-HOODA Congress seeks special session of Haryana Assembly to discuss farm Bills Chandigarh: The opposition Congress on Friday sought a special session of the Haryana Assembly to discuss the “impact and ramifications” of three farm-related Bills passed by the Lok Sabha. .

DES34 RJ-FARM BILLS-CONG Farm bills will benefit big industrialists, traders: Rajasthan Cong chief Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday alleged there are discrepancies in the three farm bills passed by the Lok Sabha and that these will only benefit "big industrialists". . DES5 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 810 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 8 more die Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded eight more fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus on Friday, raising the death toll from the disease to 1,301 in the state, according to a health department bulletin. .

DES49 HP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh records 10 deaths, 172 fresh cases; infection tally now 11,363 Shimla: Ten people died from the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday and the state's infection tally went up to 11,363 with 172 fresh cases. . DES63 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 868 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, no. rises to 38,007 Dehradun: As many as 868 more people tested positive for COVID -19 in Uttarakhand on Friday, taking the state's tally to 38,007..