Former Lok Sabha Dy Speaker Thambidurai calls on PM

Former Lok Sabha Dy Speaker Thambidurai calls on PMPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:27 IST
Former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and Rajya Sabha member M Thambidurai on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament House. AIADMK sources described the meeting as a courtesy call. Thambidurai, who lost the Lok Sabha election last year, was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this year.
