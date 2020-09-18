Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD will wait for fate of farm bills in Rajya Sabha before taking call on continuing in NDA: Sources

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will take a call on whether to remain in the BJP-led NDA or not after taking into consideration the fate of three contentious farm bills in Rajya Sabha and consulting its cadre, party sources said on Friday, a day after its lone Union minister quit the government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 22:09 IST
SAD will wait for fate of farm bills in Rajya Sabha before taking call on continuing in NDA: Sources
Indian Parliament (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will take a call on whether to remain in the BJP-led NDA or not after taking into consideration the fate of three contentious farm bills in Rajya Sabha and consulting its cadre, party sources said on Friday, a day after its lone Union minister quit the government. A senior party leader said the priority of the SAD at the moment was to safeguard the interests of farmers, and not the alliance issue.

The party's core group met this afternoon here with many leaders joining through video conference from Punjab to discuss its next course of action, after Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation in protest against the three farm sector bills. The bills were passed by Lok Sabha this week and likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha soon.

Asked whether the SAD would pull out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as well, Harsimrat told PTI it was for the party to decide and a collective decision would be taken on the issue by all senior leaders together. Another senior party leader Naresh Gujral said, "Even in a marriage there are disagreements. So, similarly, in coalition it doesn't mean you have to subscribe to each other's ideology. Each political party has to protect its interests." Gujral, a Rajya Sabha member, said the government should refer these three bills to a select committee. Asked whether the SAD will remain in the ruling alliance or not, Gujral said, "Akali Dal is very mindful of the fact that today our army is standing eye ball to eye ball with PLA at LAC. Pakistan is trying to disturb the atmosphere of Punjab." He said the party would not take any decision which would disturb the atmosphere in Punjab, a border state.

The Akali Dal represents Sikhs, who are known for their patriotism and made huge sacrifice for the country in the past, Gujral said. He also said both the Akali Dal and the BJP feel the void created by the untimely demise of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

Echoing similar sentiments, party leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said the alliance issue was not a priority for the SAD as of now as the Assembly elections in Punjab are still far away. SAD sources said the party will wait for the fate of the bills in Rajya Sabha before taking a final call on remaining in the NDA.

The BJP is confident that numbers are stacked in its favour in Rajya Sabha for the passage of the bills -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forceful defence of the three bills and blistering criticism of the opposition for protesting against them on Thursday made it clear that he remains unfazed and that his government will press on to get Parliament's nod for these measures aimed at opening private avenues for farmers to sell their produce.

Farmers in states like Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against these proposed laws which, their leaders allege, will end up dismantling the existing government-backed support system they have.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Freelance journalist arrested under Official Secrets Act by Delhi Police, sent to police custody

The Patiala House Court has sent freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police under Official Secrets Act on September 14, to police custody for six days.Delhi Police Special Cell said Sharma, a re...

Michigan court rules that late arriving ballots must be counted

A Michigan judge ruled on Friday that mailed ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 must be counted in the state as long as they are received within two weeks after the Nov. 3 election, the latest move by a U.S. court to protect voting rights in the ...

Case against Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra's daughter

An FIR was lodged against Bhadohi MLA Vijay Mishras daughter and six others for allegedly threatening her relative who has lodged a case against her father, accusing him of grabbing his property. An FIR has been lodged against the MLAs d...

Rajasthan government allows family members to meet COVID-19 patients in hospitals

Rajasthan Health Department on Friday permitted family members of COVID-19 patients to meet with them in hospitals by wearing face masks, PPE kits and hand gloves. Health Department Principal Secretary Akhil Arora issued directions, citing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020